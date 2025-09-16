Anti-Slip Coatings Market Worth USD 269.95 Million by 2032, Driven by Rising Workplace Safety Standards Globally | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Anti-Slip Coatings Market size was valued at USD 159.28 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 269.95 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.82% during 2025-2032.

Growing Workplace Safety Regulations Propel the Adoption of Anti-Slip Coatings Globally

One of the main factors driving demand for anti-slip coatings across industries is the increased focus on workplace safety standards. According to the International Labour Organization (ILO), over 374 million non-fatal workplace injuries occur year, with slips, trips, and falls being among the most common causes, while almost 2.78 million workers pass away from work-related illnesses and accidents.





Anti-Slip Coatings Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 159.28 Million Market Size by 2032 USD 269.95 Million CAGR CAGR of 6.82% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Resin (Epoxy, Polyurethane, Polyaspartic & Acrylic)

• By Application (Flooring, Marine, Others)

• By Technology (Water-Based Systems, Solvent-Based Systems)

• By End-Use Industry (Construction & Infrastructure, Marine & Offshore, Automotive & Aerospace, Oil & Gas, Others [Food Processing, Pharmaceuticals etc]). Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

By Resin, Epoxy Resins Led the Anti-Slip Coatings Market in 2024

In 2024, epoxy resins dominate the anti-slip coatings market due to their exceptional adhesion properties, chemical resistance, and mechanical strength. Polyurethane resins are the fastest-growing segment in 2024, driven by their flexibility, durability, and adaptability in harsh environmental conditions.

By Application, Flooring Segment Dominated the Market in 2024

Flooring applications dominate the anti-slip coatings market in 2024 due to widespread industrial, commercial, and institutional use. Marine applications are the fastest-growing segment in 2024 due to the expanding maritime, offshore, and shipping industries.

By Technology, Water-based Anti-Slip Coatings Segment Led the Market in 2024

Water-based anti-slip coatings dominate the market in 2024 due to their eco-friendly characteristics and low environmental impact. Solvent-based anti-slip coatings are the fastest-growing segment in 2024 owing to their superior performance in demanding environments.

By End-Use Industry, The Market was Dominated by Construction Segment

Construction and infrastructure applications dominate the anti-slip coatings market in 2024 due to large-scale deployment in industrial plants, commercial complexes, roads, bridges, and public facilities. The marine and offshore sector is the fastest-growing end-use industry in 2024 owing to the expansion of shipping, port development, and offshore energy projects.

By Region, the Market was Led by North America in 2024; Asia Pacific Expected to Maintain Dominant Position in the Market

North America holds a significant position in the market, largely fueled by its robust construction and manufacturing sectors. Asia Pacific dominates and is the fastest-growing region primarily due to its rapid industrialization, urban expansion, and infrastructural modernization.

Recent Developments:

In March 2025 , 3M’s 2025 State of Science survey revealed global optimism about science addressing mobility, work, safety, and energy challenges. Key findings highlighted interest in electric vehicles, support for renewable energy, and the importance of workplace safety. 3M is leveraging innovations, such as advanced adhesives and hydrogen catalysts to tackle these issues.

, 3M’s 2025 State of Science survey revealed global optimism about science addressing mobility, work, safety, and energy challenges. Key findings highlighted interest in electric vehicles, support for renewable energy, and the importance of workplace safety. 3M is leveraging innovations, such as advanced adhesives and hydrogen catalysts to tackle these issues. In June 2025, PPG held an event at its Global Coatings Innovation Center in Pennsylvania to showcase new paints, coatings, and specialty products. The focus was on sustainable solutions that boost customer productivity and support organic growth. CEO Tim Knavish emphasized using innovative chemistry and processes to address customer challenges efficiently.

