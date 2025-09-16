Quantexa Launches Cloud AML Product for U.S. Mid-size and Community Banks

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantexa, a pioneer in Decision Intelligence (DI) for enterprises and public-sector agencies, today at ACAMS Las Vegas 2025 announced the general availability of its Cloud AML offering, a SaaS product delivered on Microsoft Azure, designed specifically for U.S. mid-size and community banks.



Developed with direct input from banking professionals at institutions managing $5 billion plus in assets, Quantexa Cloud AML provides the proven capabilities used by global Tier 1 banks, to deliver ROI, competitive advantage and preserve the trusted relationships at the heart of mid-size and community banks. The result is greater data accuracy, sharper detection, faster decisions, and operational efficiency when it comes to investigating and disrupting financial crime.



A New Standard for AML in Mid-size & Community Banking

Mid-size and community banks are the backbone of the U.S. economy, financing local businesses that employ nearly half of America’s workforce, and serving as trusted pillars in their communities. While the spotlight often falls on large institutions, mid-size and community banks face the same regulatory expectations as the largest banks, but with fewer resources.

In the recently released Quantexa FinCrime Pulse Report: US Mid-size and Community Banks, nearly half of AML professionals cite outdated technology as a barrier to detecting threats (i.e. money laundering, human trafficking, terrorist financing), even as 94% express confidence in their defenses. This gap underscores the urgency for technology and skills modernization and highlights why products like Quantexa Cloud AML are so critical for banks looking to improve detection and efficiency while managing risk.

Quantexa Cloud AML levels the playing field, empowering financial crime teams to:

Create a single trusted view with AI-powered entity resolution and contextual analytics that unify customer and counterparty data. Cut investigative effort by over 50% by eliminating manual data gathering through a pre-built 360° view.

with AI-powered entity resolution and contextual analytics that unify customer and counterparty data. Cut investigative effort by over 50% by eliminating manual data gathering through a pre-built 360° view. Cut through the noise with contextual monitoring, external data enrichment and customer risk rating capabilities that reduce false positives by up to 75%.

with contextual monitoring, external data enrichment and customer risk rating capabilities that reduce false positives by up to 75%. Deploy at speed and create agility with a pre-packaged SaaS product that provides an accelerated time-to-value with a comprehensive implementation process.

with a pre-packaged SaaS product that provides an accelerated time-to-value with a comprehensive implementation process. Boost productivity and effectiveness with Q Assist, an embedded AI Copilot, users can use natural language to converse with contextual insights. This empowers users to identify more risk faster.

with Q Assist, an embedded AI Copilot, users can use natural language to converse with contextual insights. This empowers users to identify more risk faster. Uphold regulatory requirements with intuitive and secure information sharing via 314(a) and 314(b) as well as AI-augmented reporting for more efficient and accurate SAR and CTR filings.



Chris Bagnall, Head of Financial Crime Solutions for North America at Quantexa, said:

“For too long, mid-size and community banks have been held to standards of larger institutions with the same level of regulatory accountability without Tier-1 staffing, budgets or technology. Quantexa Cloud AML changes that equation. With alignment from trusted anti-financial crime professionals, it is accurate, cost-effective, flexible and data driven to enable these banks to focus their teams on the threats that matter most.”



Bill Borden, Corporate Vice President of Worldwide Financial Services, Microsoft, said:

“Mid-size and community banks play a critical role in our financial ecosystem, and they deserve access to the same powerful, scalable technology as the largest institutions. By bringing Quantexa’s proven AI-driven AML capabilities to the cloud, we’re helping our joint customers modernize compliance, improve detection, and operate with greater efficiency and trust. Together, Microsoft and Quantexa are enabling financial institutions to protect their customers and communities while accelerating innovation in the fight against financial crime.”



See it at ACAMS Las Vegas 2025

Quantexa Cloud AML is available immediately across the U.S. Attendees can experience Quantexa Cloud AML in action at the Quantexa booth 315 and in live demos throughout the event. Following the launch, Quantexa will host a nationwide series of executive roundtables with industry experts and regulators to help banks capitalize on emerging technology in the fight against financial crime. To register your interest in these events please visit: https://www.quantexa.com/discover/acams-las-vegas-2025-aml/



Dan Higgins, Chief Product Officer at Quantexa, added:

“We’ve built this platform in partnership with the people who will use it every day - analysts, compliance officers, investigators, and IT teams. This is about giving them Decision Intelligence solutions to put data, contextual analytics, and AI to work in ways that enable them to be more effective, efficient, and confident in their decisions, while freeing them from the burdens of inefficient processes and technology.”

To learn more about Quantexa Cloud AML, please visit Quantexa.com or Azure Marketplace.

Notes to Editors

To request a demo or download the solution brief, visit https://www.quantexa.com/request-a-demo. To read the full Quantexa FinCrime Pulse Report: US Mid-size and Community Banks, including detailed findings and recommended actions, visit https://www.quantexa.com/resources/fincrime-pulse-report-2025/.

About Quantexa

Quantexa is a global data, analytics and AI software company pioneering Decision Intelligence to help organizations make confident decisions with contextual data. Using the latest advancements in AI, our Decision Intelligence Platform transforms siloed data into connected, contextual insights to empower the shift from a data-driven to a decision-centric organization. Our customers use Quantexa technology to protect, optimize, and grow by solving complex challenges across the entire organization through modern data management, customer intelligence, KYC, financial crime, risk, fraud, and security.

The Quantexa Decision Intelligence Platform enhances operational performance with over 90% more accuracy and 60 times faster analytical model resolution than traditional approaches. An independently commissioned Forrester TEI study found that customers achieved a 228% ROI over three years. Founded in 2016, Quantexa has over 850 employees and tens of thousands of users globally, working with billions of data points across the world. For more information, visit www.quantexa.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Inquiries

C: Michael Lane, VP of External Communications

T: +1 917 450 7387

E: michaellane@quantexa.com

