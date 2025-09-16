SEON Closes $80 Million Series C Led by Sixth Street Growth to Scale Command Center for Fraud Prevention and AML Compliance as Digital Fraud Set to Exceed Billions Annually

AUSTIN, Texas and BUDAPEST, Hungary, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEON , the command center for fraud prevention and AML compliance , today announced the close of its $80 million Series C round of funding. The investment was led by Sixth Street Growth with participation from existing investors IVP, Creandum and Firebolt, and new investors including Hearst. This round brings SEON’s total funding to $187 million and accelerates already rapid adoption in North America alongside further global expansion. SEON will advance its AI-powered product development and support strategic talent acquisition.



SEON has demonstrated exceptional momentum over the past year, generating category-leading growth among fraud and compliance vendors. SEON analyzes tens of millions of customer interactions daily for thousands of customers, including many of the world’s leading digital brands like Revolut, Plaid, Nubank, Afterpay, Spotify and Entain. SEON’s unified platform powers rapid customer onboarding, scalable compliance and advanced fraud prevention, all through a single API. This differentiated approach has firmly established SEON as the global market leader.



Customer Impact

SEON clients can integrate SEON in as little as a few days, not months, enabling their customers to quickly and safely stop fraud and financial crimes before they become a drag on growth.

Clients have achieved up to 90% reductions in fraudulent account creation, as well as reporting more than an 80% increase in precision when stopping fraudulent transactions by unifying fraud and AML controls.

Clients also report up to a 75% reduction in manual review time, allowing teams to focus on growth and experimentation rather than reactive investigation.





"Our mission has always been clear: to enable companies to prevent fraud without impeding legitimate growth," said Tamas Kadar, Co-founder and CEO, SEON. "This investment allows us to continue serving the critical market need for fraud prevention and AML solutions that can scale at the speed of modern digital commerce. With global fraud losses exceeding billions annually, we are tackling a fundamental challenge facing businesses worldwide."



Where We’re Investing

Global Expansion: Already the market leader across North America and EMEA, SEON will continue building momentum in APAC and start to scale its strong presence across Latin America, tailoring solutions to market-specific fraud patterns and localized regulatory demands.

Seamless Integration: Funding accelerates SEON's unified fraud and compliance solution, delivering actionable insights from more than 900 fraud signals and global coverage for anti-money laundering compliance, all of which can be rapidly deployed through a single API.

Strategic Partnerships: SEON will focus on deeper collaborations to embed fraud prevention and AML as foundational architecture with leading financial institutions and cloud service providers.

Funding accelerates SEON’s unified fraud and compliance solution, delivering actionable insights from more than 900 fraud signals and global coverage for anti-money laundering compliance, all of which can be rapidly deployed through a single API. Strategic Partnerships: SEON will focus on deeper collaborations to embed fraud prevention and AML as foundational architecture with leading financial institutions and cloud service providers.



