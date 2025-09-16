The September Asthma Peak Is Here

Washington, DC, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A perfect storm of factors comes together to make September the most challenging month of the year for controlling asthma. Kids going back to school, the beginning of flu and respiratory illness season, mold counts going up, and the height of weed pollen season all converge in September, leading to increased asthma-related emergency department visits and hospitalizations.

“Between 9-11 people die from asthma each day,” said Kenneth Mendez, president and CEO of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA). “Effective asthma management can help. No one needs to die from asthma. For people with asthma, focusing on strategies to manage and control their asthma is especially important this month. Have an up-to-date asthma management plan, a good supply of asthma medicines, and take them as prescribed. It’s also important to manage allergies and limit exposure to triggers like weed pollen, which can worsen asthma symptoms.”

The September asthma peak typically starts in children first as they return to school. In school, they are exposed to communicable diseases such as colds, flu, RSV, and COVID-19. Many school buildings are in poor condition and have poor indoor air quality and even mold — known asthma triggers.

Weed pollen and outdoor mold counts are typically high in September, contributing to the asthma crisis. Hurricanes and wildfires can worsen an already difficult respiratory landscape by exposing people to additional air pollution, stress, and irritants. Weather changes like extreme heat and humidity, thunderstorms, and the later transition to cooler fall temperatures can also aggravate the airways.

But, there are steps people can take to manage and control asthma in September and beyond:

Schedule an appointment with your doctor or asthma specialist. Talk about your current symptoms, medicines, and triggers. Talk with your doctor about your Asthma Action Plan.

Take your asthma and allergy medicines as prescribed. Make sure you have enough on hand and get your refills done on time. If you start to have asthma symptoms, follow your asthma action plan.

Get your vaccines. They take about 2 weeks to take effect in your body, so get them as soon as they are available. You need a new flu vaccine and new COVID-19 vaccine every year. Talk with your doctor about these and other vaccines you need.

Wash your hands often and avoid touching your eyes, mouth, and nose during cold and flu season. Stay away from people who are sick as much as possible.

Wear a mask. When respiratory illnesses are spreading, wear a good-fitting N95 mask in crowded indoor spaces. Also wear N95 masks if wildfire smoke is in your area or if you are cleaning up after a natural disaster or flood. Masks can also help if you have pollen or mold allergies.

Improve your indoor air ventilation and filtration. Replace the air filters on your HVAC system as recommended. Use portable air cleaners in bedrooms. Use exhaust fans to vent humid air out of your living spaces.

If you are allergic to ragweed or mold, try to limit your exposure to these allergens.

Take care of your health. Adequate sleep and water, a healthy diet, and exercise are important to reduce stress.

There are also focused asthma management resources and education that can help at a state level. The CDC’s National Asthma Control Program (NACP) supports schools and state health departments with proven interventions that improve asthma outcomes in 29 states and territories. Thanks to support from NACP, asthma deaths dropped by nearly half (1999-2018). Many state programs report up to an 80% reduction in asthma-related ER visits. NACP provides critical support to states working to improve the quality of asthma treatment and management.

While the President’s 2026 budget does not include continued funding for the CDC’s NACP, AAFA is calling on Congress to continue funding this critical program. A key Senate committee included NACP funding in its budget, and its House counterpart did the same. Now, it’s time for Congress to pass the budget that includes NACP. If this funding is not continued, federal support for state asthma management programs will end on September 30th.

“Many state asthma programs depend entirely or primarily on support from the CDC to operate,” said Melanie Carver, chief mission officer at AAFA. “If this funding ends, critical asthma programs that get results – like fewer missed days of school and work and reduced asthma-related ER visits – will also end. Congress must take action to save this program. Now, during the peak time for asthma emergencies, is the perfect time to send a message that federal support for state asthma programs matters.”



Resources:

For more information about the September Asthma Peak, visit: https://aafa.org/asthmapeak

To download a sample Asthma Action Plan, visit: https://aafa.org/actionplan

For more information about the CDC’s National Asthma Control Program, visit: https://aafa.org/advocacy/key-issues/federal-funding/national-asthma-control-program/

##

About AAFA

Founded in 1953, AAFA is the oldest and largest non-profit patient organization dedicated to saving lives and reducing the burden of disease for people with asthma, allergies, and related conditions through research, education, advocacy, and support. AAFA offers extensive support for individuals and families affected by asthma and allergic diseases, such as food allergies and atopic dermatitis (eczema). Through its online patient support communities, network of regional chapters, and collaborations with community-based groups, AAFA empowers patients and their families by providing practical, evidence-based information and community programs and services. AAFA is the only asthma and allergy patient advocacy group that is certified to meet the standards of excellence set by the National Health Council. For more information, visit: aafa.org and kidswithfoodallergies.org

Attachment