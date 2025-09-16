Verano Broadens Florida Retail Footprint to 82 Dispensaries with the Opening of MÜV Crystal River

MÜV Crystal River is located at 941 NE US Hwy 19, a busy thoroughfare with an average daily traffic count of 23,000 vehicles 1

The dispensary is Verano’s first MÜV location in Florida’s Citrus County, a growing region with over 150,000 residents 2

Verano’s active operations span 13 states, comprised of 158 dispensaries and 15 cultivation and processing facilities with more than 1.1 million square feet of cultivation capacity



CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (Cboe CA: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) (“Verano” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced the opening of MÜV Crystal River on September 19, elevating the Company’s Florida retail footprint to 82 MÜV locations and 158 dispensaries nationwide. Located at 941 NE US Hwy 19, MÜV Crystal River, will be open from Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time.

Situated in Florida’s Citrus County, a growing region with over 150,000 residents2, MÜV Crystal River is the first MÜV dispensary in the the county. Located a few blocks from Kings Bay Riverwalk, MÜV Crystal River is conveniently surrounded by local businesses and attractions including restaurants, hotels and scenic wildlife. The opening of MÜV Crystal River also expands the Company’s retail footprint in western Florida near existing MÜV dispensaries in Ocala, Spring Hill and Port Richey.

“We are excited to welcome patients at MÜV Crystal River, our first dispensary in Citrus County, and offering our expansive suite of award-winning products in a friendly, hospitality-driven dispensary environment,” said John Tipton, President of the Southern Region. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to serve the medical cannabis community in western Florida as we expand our footprint in the region, and we look forward to welcoming patients at MÜV Crystal River for years to come.”

Most recently, the Company introduced a series of new products in Florida in fast-growing categories, including Savvy 10-pack barrel-style pre-rolls, incorporating a unique yet recognizable barrel-style shape, delivering consumer affordability without sacrificing quality, and Avexia’s award-winning topicals, including pain relief balm, lotion and bath soak designed for localized, fast-acting relief and carefully formulated with a blend of high-quality cannabinoids and essential oils.

MÜV dispensaries feature online menus for effortless browsing of their extensive, award-winning product selection, including the Company’s signature Verano Reserve, MÜV and Sweet Supply flower, Encore edibles, On the Rocks concentrates and extracts, (the) Essence and Savvy flower, pre-rolls and extracts, spanning an extensive array of options for patients. The Company also offers one-on-one virtual and in-store consultations, at no cost to patients, and provides patient-centric concierge services via phone, email, web chat and text to address patient inquiries.

For additional convenience and accessibility, patients can visit muvfl.com or the MÜV mobile application - available in the Google Play and Apple App stores - for additional information and to place orders for express in-store pickup.

Product images, logos and b-roll footage are available on the Company Newsroom.

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. (Cboe CA: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF), one of the U.S. cannabis industry’s leading companies based on historical revenue, geographic scope and brand performance, is a vertically integrated, multi-state operator embracing a mission of saying Yes to plant progress and the bold exploration of cannabis. Verano provides a superior cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult use markets under the Zen Leaf™ and MÜV™ dispensary banners, including Cabbage Club™, an innovative annual membership program offering exclusive benefits for cannabis consumers. Verano produces a comprehensive suite of high-quality, regulated cannabis products sold under its diverse portfolio of trusted consumer brands including Verano™, (the) Essence™, MÜV™, Savvy™, BITS™, Encore™, and Avexia™. Verano’s active operations span 13 U.S. states, comprised of 15 production facilities with over 1.1 million square feet of cultivation capacity. Learn more at Verano.com.

Media Contact:

Verano

Grace Bondy

Director, Communications

Grace.Bondy@verano.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company’s beliefs regarding future events, plans, strategies, or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company’s control. Generally, such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “future”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “projects,” “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases, or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “will continue”, “will occur” or “will be achieved”. Forward-looking statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements herein, including, without limitation, the risk factors described in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, in each case, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except as may be required in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice regarding forward-looking information and statements.

+++

1 Florida Department of Transportation

2 United States Census Bureau