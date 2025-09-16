Zen Media Acquires Optimum7, Creating the First AI-Native, Outcome-Driven Growth Agency

LAS VEGAS and MIAMI, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zen Media, a modern day top pr agency , today announced the acquisition of Optimum7, a top e-commerce and Shopify performance firm , in a $10 million deal. The combined company establishes the first AI-native, outcome-driven growth agency, unifying brand visibility, performance marketing, and revenue operations into one integrated system.

With this acquisition, Zen Media moves beyond the traditional agency model to offer a full-funnel growth architecture purpose-built for the AI era. This productized framework is designed for speed, transparency, and scalability, helping brands move from awareness to measurable outcomes with clarity.

Leadership Realignment

Duran Inci , founder of Optimum7, becomes CEO of Zen Media

, founder of Optimum7, becomes CEO of Zen Media Shama Hyder, founder of Zen Media, assumes the role of Chief Visionary Officer

“This acquisition redefines how agencies deliver growth,” said Duran Inci, CEO of Zen Media. “We’ve eliminated the gap between visibility and ROI by building an AI-native growth platform. Clients no longer need to stitch together disconnected vendors, they get outcomes that are fast, intelligent, and measurable.”

AI-Integrated Capabilities Now Include:

Strategic Communications & AI-Enhanced PR

Storytelling built with visibility signals for both humans and generative search engines.

Generative SEO + Answer Engine Optimization (AEO)

Content strategies tailored for Google AI Overviews, ChatGPT, Perplexity, and other LLMs.

Paid Media & Predictive Performance Modeling

Forecasted outcomes, algorithm-aware creative, and dynamic budget optimization.

Conversion Optimization & Technical Development

UX, CRO, and ecommerce infrastructure integrated with AI testing tools.

Revenue Operations & Attribution Modeling

Closed-loop analytics tying every brand investment to buyer behavior.

Executive Visibility & Thought Leadership

Amplification across earned press, LinkedIn, newsletters, podcasts, and AI-driven channels.

“We’re not just evolving an agency, we’re creating a new category,” said Shama Hyder, Chief Visionary Officer. “This acquisition sets the foundation for a growth model where PR, performance marketing, and RevOps operate as one intelligent system. It’s not about isolated wins; it’s about sustainable outcomes across the entire funnel.”

Expanding Market Impact

Zen Media and Optimum7 together will serve growth-stage and enterprise brands across key sectors:

B2B Ecommerce and DTC Brands - Shopify, BigCommerce, Magento, headless builds, CRO, and advanced functionality.

- Shopify, BigCommerce, Magento, headless builds, CRO, and advanced functionality. B2B SaaS & Technology - Demand generation, AI-driven visibility, and scalable revenue infrastructure.

- Demand generation, AI-driven visibility, and scalable revenue infrastructure. Industrial & Manufacturing - Distributor portals, product configurators, ERP integrations, and scalable ordering systems.

- Distributor portals, product configurators, ERP integrations, and scalable ordering systems. Professional Services & Growth-Stage Companies - Lead generation websites, inbound systems, and conversion optimization.

The firm is also preparing to launch new proprietary solutions currently in stealth mode, designed to help brands, and even other agencies, accelerate visibility and measurable growth in AI-powered markets.

FAQ

Why did Zen Media acquire Optimum7?

To unify PR, performance marketing, SEO, and RevOps under one AI-native system. The goal is to close the gap between visibility and revenue outcomes.

What makes this agency model different?

Unlike traditional agencies offering siloed services, the combined firm operates as a productized growth engine, offering faster onboarding, consistent delivery, and revenue-focused KPIs.

Who are the target clients?

Growth-stage and enterprise companies across ecommerce, B2B SaaS, technology, industrial, and professional services.

Will Optimum7 continue to operate under its brand?

Optimum7 will integrate under the Zen Media umbrella but maintain its specialized focus on ecommerce and technical performance solutions. With an AI developer team on staff, the company is now able to build and scale AI agents, models and resources for clients.

What’s next for Zen Media?

In addition to integration, Zen is preparing to roll out new suite of AI-powered visibility products (currently in stealth) and a B2B agency enablement program that gives other firms access to Zen’s proprietary infrastructure.

For more information or to explore partnership opportunities, visit www.zenmedia.com.

About Zen Media

Zen Media is a next-generation communications and growth partner for forward-thinking brands. Specializing in AI-powered PR, performance marketing, and revenue operations, Zen transforms visibility into measurable outcomes across technology, ecommerce, industrial, and professional service sectors. Learn more at www.zen.media.

About Optimum7

Optimum7 is a performance-driven digital marketing and ecommerce agency specializing in SEO, technical development, and conversion optimization. For more than a decade, Optimum7 has powered growth for hundreds of brands worldwide.

Contact

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/03cea95e-8ada-4e66-ab6d-6cac592a0587.