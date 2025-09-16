Entertainment Robots Market Size to Grow USD 15.25 Billion by 2032 | Surging Demand for Interactive Robots in Classrooms | SNS Insider

Austin, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entertainment Robots Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Entertainment Robots Market (Markt für Unterhaltungsroboter) size was valued at USD 3.16 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 15.25 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 21.79% over the forecast period of 2025-2032.”

Rising Demand for Educational and Interactive Robots in Classrooms and Homes Globally

The growing demand for interactive and educational robots in homes and classrooms throughout the world is propelling market expansion. These items are ideal for both formal and informal settings as they are interactive, entertaining, and teach STEM. Programmable robots are already being purchased by many parents and schools to help teach children problem-solving, coding, and logical thinking at home or at school. Sales of school-based robots to support official curricula and gamified learning are rising quickly due to educational institutions' growing embrace of tech-based tools, which is driving the growth of the global entertainment robotics market as a whole. The U.S. market is thriving as smart robotic toys move towards early adoption, increasing investment in AI-enabled learning platforms across schools and colleges, and a strong demand from educational and media sectors.

Get a Sample Report of Entertainment Robots Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/8158

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Sony Corporation

Hasbro Inc.

Ubtech Robotics Corp.

SoftBank Robotics

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

WOWWEE Group Limited

Lego Group

Sphero Inc.

Blue Frog Robotics

Anki

Robotis Co. Ltd.

Furhat Robotics

Miko (Emotix)

Reach Robotics

Modular Robotics

Digital Dream Labs

ROOBO

Pal Robotics

AIBrain Inc.

HANSON Robotics

Entertainment Robots Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 3.16 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 15.25 Billion CAGR CAGR of 21.79% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Product (Robot Toys, Educational Robots and Robotic Companion Pets)

• By Application (Water & Wastewater Treatment, Pulp & Paper Industry, Oil & Gas Industry, Power Generation and Food & Beverage Processing)

• By Material Type (Stainless Steel, Ductile Iron, Carbon Steel, Plastic/Polymer and Composite Materials)

• By End-User (Media, Education, Retail and Others)

Purchase Single User PDF of Entertainment Robots Market Report (20% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/8158

Key Industry Segmentation

By Product

In 2024, Robot Toys accounted for a 44.10% revenue share of the Entertainment Robots Market. Robot toys lead the market due to their broad customer base which mainly includes children and young adults.

Educational Robots is expected to have the fastest growth during 2024-2032, with a CAGR of 22.55% during the forecast period. The rising demand for interactive digital learning tools and the natural inclination of many edtech curriculums to be STEM focused play to the strengths of educational robots.

By Application

In 2024, the largest Entertainment Robots Market share, 27.80%, was accounted for by Water and Wastewater Treatment as installations are also appearing at water-themed attractions and fountains as a niche application.

Food and Beverage Processing is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment, growing at a CAGR of 23.55% over 2024-2032 as they are used in interactive restaurants and cafes more and more frequently.

By Material Type

In 2024, Stainless Steel accounted for the highest revenue share of 31.80% as it is less prone to corrosion and is quite durable while ensuring a look and feel good for entertainers that face the public.

The Composite Materials is anticipated to have the highest growth rate over 2024-2032, at a CAGR of 24.19% as they are light, high-stiffness, and energy-efficient making it a perfect choice for soft entertainment robots where mobility is a key requirement.

By End-User

The education sector accounted for the highest revenue share of 38.20% in 2024, and is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 22.58% over 2024-2032 due to their growing utilization for interactive, hands-on, and STEM-based learning.

North America Dominated the Market Due to Early Adoption of Technology in the Region

North America market accounted for the highest market revenue at 34.10% in 2024. The supremacy of North America can be attributed to the early adoption of technology, the presence of the largest robotics manufacturers and high consumer expenditure on smart devices in the region.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate CAGR of 22.86% over 2024-2032, due to high economic growth, rapid urbanizations, and increase in disposable income which will lead to demand for robotics in education and entertainment Japan, South Korea, and China are not only leading consumers of, but also leading producers of, entertainment robots.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on Entertainment Robots Market? Submit your inquiry here @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/8158

Recent Developments:

In January 2025, UBTECH unveiled the humanoid Tien Kung and associated educational solutions such as UGOT, Yanshee, uKit, and CreaLand at BETT 2025.

UBTECH unveiled the humanoid Tien Kung and associated educational solutions such as UGOT, Yanshee, uKit, and CreaLand at BETT 2025. In July 2025, UBTECH introduced the Walker S2, noted as the world’s first humanoid capable of autonomously replacing its own battery.

Exclusive Sections of the Entertainment Robots Market Report (The USPs):

CONSUMER BEHAVIOR INSIGHTS – helps you understand age-wise adoption, key purchase drivers, and repeat purchase trends that shape demand patterns for entertainment robots.

helps you understand age-wise adoption, key purchase drivers, and repeat purchase trends that shape demand patterns for entertainment robots. TECHNOLOGY & FEATURE ADOPTION – helps you uncover how AI, AR/VR integration, sensors, and IoT connectivity are driving innovation and enhancing user experience.

helps you uncover how AI, AR/VR integration, sensors, and IoT connectivity are driving innovation and enhancing user experience. APPLICATION-SPECIFIC PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you evaluate which end-use segments (home, education, therapy, events) are fueling market growth and how feature effectiveness varies across use cases.

– helps you evaluate which end-use segments (home, education, therapy, events) are fueling market growth and how feature effectiveness varies across use cases. PRICING & SALES DYNAMICS – helps you identify regional pricing variations, discount impact, and consumer preferences across budget, mid-range, and premium categories.

helps you identify regional pricing variations, discount impact, and consumer preferences across budget, mid-range, and premium categories. R&D & INNOVATION TRENDS – helps you track patent filings, innovation in mobility/behavior learning, and product launch frequency of leading manufacturers.

helps you track patent filings, innovation in mobility/behavior learning, and product launch frequency of leading manufacturers. PRODUCTION & SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYTICS – helps you assess regional manufacturing hubs, component cost structures, and disruption risks in the entertainment robot supply chain.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.