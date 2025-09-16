FAVO Capital Appoints Zachary Graeve to Board of Directors

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – FAVO Capital, Inc. (OTC: FAVO), a diversified financial company operating across two core segments — financial services and real estate — today announced the appointment of Zachary Graeve to its board of directors as an independent director. Graeve will also serve as chair of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

“Zachary’s appointment comes at a critical time as we position FAVO for the next stage of growth,” said Shaun Quin, president of FAVO Capital. “His background in governance, investor engagement, and public company readiness will strengthen our capital markets strategy and support our commitment to long-term shareholder value. He brings the discipline, independence, and insight needed to help guide the company through scale and transition.”

Graeve is a corporate executive and governance advisor with more than two decades of experience advising CEOs and boards on disclosure, shareholder engagement, and strategic communications. IRC-credentialed, he has built and led investor relations and communications programs from the ground up, guiding leadership teams through IPOs, acquisitions, and other periods of transformation with a strong emphasis on transparency and stakeholder alignment.

Today, he leads a consulting practice that advises executive teams and boards on investor relations, capital markets strategy, disclosure planning, and brand equity. He also serves on corporate and nonprofit boards, where he contributes to compliance oversight and committee leadership.

The appointment underscores FAVO’s commitment to strong governance and independent oversight as it pursues a planned uplisting to a national exchange.

About FAVO Capital, Inc.

FAVO Capital, Inc. (OTC: FAVO) is a diversified financial company currently operating across two segments: financial services and income-producing real estate. Through its financial services division, FAVO provides alternative, revenue-based funding solutions to small and mid-sized businesses across the United States. Since its inception, the company has supported more than 10,000 businesses through the purchase of future receipts.

Complementing its lending platform, FAVO is also building a portfolio of stabilized, cash-flowing real estate assets that strengthen its balance sheet and broaden its collateral base. Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., with operations in Florida, New York, and the Dominican Republic, FAVO Capital is committed to financial transparency, sustainable growth, and long-term value creation for its shareholders.

For more information, visit www.favocapital.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or the future financial performance of FAVO Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "intends," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "continues," or similar terminology. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected benefits of the website launch, the Company’s upcoming uplisting to Nasdaq, growth strategy, expansion plans, financial performance, and future business prospects.

These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current expectations and projections based on information available as of the date of this release and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to general economic, financial, and business conditions; the Company’s leadership going forward; changes in market demand; the Company’s ability to successfully execute its strategic initiatives; the Company’s ability to complete complementary acquisitions and dispositions that benefit the Company; the Company’s continued ability to pay operating costs and ability to meet demand for its financial products and services and real estate operations; the Company’s ability to integrate its newly acquired real estate operations with its existing revenue-based funding solutions; competition in the financial services industry and real estate industry; regulatory compliance; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the OTC Markets, including its most recent Annual Report and subsequent Quarterly Reports.

The Company cautions investors that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those projected. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

