HyOrc and Start Lda Sign Strategic Joint Venture to Launch National Green Methanol Platform in Portugal

LISBON, Portugal, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HyOrc Corporation (OTCID: HYOR), a US-listed leader in modular green fuel technologies, has signed a definitive joint venture agreement with Portuguese waste infrastructure and fuels company Start Lda to co-develop and operate a national network of green methanol plants using HyOrc’s proprietary RDF-to-methanol technology.

The JV will deploy an initial 35 Tons Per Day (TPD) launch unit in Porto, producing 8 TPD of methanol, before scaling to five full-scale sites, each processing 300 TPD of Municipal Waste in the form of Refuse-Derived Fuel (RDF) to produce 80 TPD of green methanol. The project supports Europe’s transition away from fossil fuels and aligns with decarbonization goals in shipping and heavy industry.

Projected 10-Year Revenue Exceeds $3 Billion

Over a 10-year period, the full platform of five sites is projected to exceed $3.25 billion in total revenues, creating one of Europe’s most robust and vertically integrated waste-to-fuel portfolios.





Key JV Terms

- 50/50 equity ownership

- HyOrc provides gasifiers, methanol technology, and project leadership

- Start Lda contributes land, permitting, and local infrastructure

- HyOrc retains IP and appoints the JV’s Managing Director

Start Lda CEO, Ricardo Mota, commented: “This agreement will transform how waste is managed in Portugal. Together with HyOrc, we will turn a national RDF liability into a decarbonization asset.” HyOrc CEO, Reginald Fubara, added: “This is not a pilot — it’s a platform. With strong economics, scalable design, and local execution capacity, we are laying the groundwork for Europe’s first circular methanol backbone.”

About HyOrc Corporation

HyOrc Corporation (OTCID: HYOR) develops and commercializes advanced waste to methanol systems, and hydrogen engines for rail, maritime, and distributed power. Backed by a growing patent portfolio and ISO-certified operations, HyOrc’s mission is to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors without subsidy reliance.

HyOrc has 737 million shares issued and outstanding with 26.30 million shares at DTC.

About Start Lda

Start Lda is a Portuguese infrastructure group specializing in waste processing, logistics, and industrial project development, with a focus on clean fuels, sustainable technologies and regional execution.

Contact:

Andrea Magalini

Director for Business Development

andrea@hyorc.com

www.hyorc.com

Start Lda Press Office:

comercial@start.com.pt

