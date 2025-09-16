Arax Partner Firms Named to Barron’s Top 100 RIA Firms 2025

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arax Investment Partners (“Arax” or the “Company”), a premier wealth and asset management platform company backed by RedBird Capital Partners (“RedBird”), today celebrated the inclusion of partner firms Ashton Thomas Private Wealth (“Ashton Thomas” or “ATPW”) and U.S. Capital Wealth (“USCW”) on the Barron’s ranking of Top 100 RIA Firms 2025. This first-time recognition for both firms reinforces the impact of the Arax model and underscores the Company’s success empowering its partners to accelerate business growth.

In addition to making their debut on the Top 100 list, USCW and Ashton Thomas were also the sole RIAs recognized in their home markets – Texas and Arizona, respectively. Together, they earned the top two positions out of four Southwest-based firms included in this year’s ranking.

“We’re pleased to celebrate this achievement for Ashton Thomas and U.S. Capital Wealth,” said Haig Ariyan, Chief Executive Officer of Arax Investment Partners. “Recognition from Barron’s highlights our firms’ leadership and client-first focus and affirms Arax’s impact as a partner, providing the resources and strategic insight necessary for growth in today’s market. We view this distinction as a clear validation of our strategy, supporting our momentum as we continue to execute at scale.”

The Barron’s Top 100 RIA Firms ranking is developed through a comprehensive evaluation of U.S.-based RIAs, designed to identify independent advisory firms that demonstrate both financial strength and long-term sustainability. Rankings are calculated based on a variety of factors, including assets under management, firm growth and quality of practice, with a focus on regulatory record, succession planning and technology investments. The methodology also incorporates qualitative assessments of advisor expertise, access to resources and commitment to delivering strong outcomes for clients.

About Arax Investment Partners

Arax Investment Partners is a rapidly growing boutique wealth management platform making strategic control investments in leading RIAs and elite advisor teams. Founded and led by CEO Haig Ariyan — a seasoned industry executive with a distinguished track record of building and scaling wealth management businesses — Arax empowers its partners to be entrepreneurial and focus on delivering exceptional client service. Firms benefit from a management team with deep M&A expertise, capital sourcing capabilities, and the backing of RedBird Capital Partners. For more information, visit www.araxpartners.com.

About Ashton Thomas Private Wealth

Ashton Thomas is a diversified financial services firm committed to a culture of excellence, integrity, and respect in every aspect of its business. Through its various entities listed below, Ashton Thomas serves foundations, businesses, and affluent individuals and families by providing a range of services which include fee-based financial planning and investment portfolio management, retirement plan consulting, securities brokerage, life and health insurance, and income tax preparation. The firm also strives to remain at the forefront of technological innovation and thought leadership within the financial services industry. For more information, visit https://ashtonthomaspw.com/.

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth, LLC, (“ATPW”), founded in 2010, is an SEC-registered investment adviser which provides fee-based financial planning, portfolio management, pension consulting, and fund manager selection services. Ashton Thomas Securities, LLC, (“ATS”) is a dually registered entity. ATS registered with FINRA as a broker-dealer in 1984 and provides securities brokerage services. ATS became an SEC-registered investment adviser in 2008 and provides fee-based financial planning, portfolio management, pension consulting, and fund manager selection services. Ashton Thomas Insurance Agency, LLC, (“ATIA”) provides life and health insurance brokerage services. ATIA also provides income tax services through its DBA, Ashton Thomas Tax Advisory. Representatives of the entities listed may only conduct business for which they are licensed, if required, and with residents of the states and jurisdictions in which they are properly registered and/or licensed.

About U.S. Capital Wealth, LLC

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, with a strategic Texas presence across Austin, Dallas and Georgetown, as well as offices in New York City, Massachusetts, and Florida, U.S. Capital Wealth LLC (“USCW”) is a premier independent, full-platform Registered Investment Advisor dedicated to delivering institutional-quality financial solutions with the personalized service of a boutique firm.

Founded in 2010, USCW was created to empower clients with access to a comprehensive wealth management experience. As a full-platform RIA, USCW offers the best of both worlds — integrating brokerage and advisory capabilities to deliver flexible solutions tailored to each client’s needs. Clients benefit from the capabilities of a large financial institution, while maintaining the personalized, high-touch approach of a boutique advisory firm.

USCW's team of seasoned financial professionals brings decades of institutional experience to help clients navigate complexity with clarity and confidence.

USCW serves distinguished clientele, including high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth families, business owners, specialized industry professionals, institutions, and municipalities. Comprehensive offerings span investment management, risk mitigation, lending solutions, and fully integrated family office services — all tailored to each client's unique goals. To learn more, please visit: https://uscwealth.com.

About RedBird Capital Partners

RedBird Capital Partners is a private investment firm that builds high-growth companies with strategic capital solutions to founders and entrepreneurs. The firm currently manages $12 billion in assets on behalf of a global group of blue chip institutional and family office investors. Founded in 2014 by Gerry Cardinale, RedBird integrates sophisticated private equity investing with a hands-on business building mandate that focuses on three core industry verticals – Financial Services, Sports and Media & Entertainment. Over his 30-year investment career, Cardinale has partnered with founders and entrepreneurs to build some of the most iconic growth companies in their respective industries. For more information, please go to www.redbirdcap.com.

