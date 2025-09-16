Classiq Appoints Regev (Reggie) Yativ as Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Global Expansion

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Classiq , the leading quantum software company, today announced the appointment of Regev (Reggie) Yativ as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) to run its global GTM operations.

Regev brings more than 25 years of global leadership experience in scaling technology companies from early-stage to multi-billion-dollar market-cap outcomes. An American citizen who has spent 15 years in the U.S. and 10 years in Europe prior to that, Regev has built and led large GTM and operational organizations across SaaS, complex enterprise and public sector software solutions, PLG and large-scale projects in markets across the globe.

Regev was the CRO & COO at Agora.io, where he partnered with the Founder & CEO to take the company public (June 2020, NASDAQ; $5B market cap at IPO), scaling revenue from $15M to $150M ARR in just three years and massively growing the team. Earlier, as SVP Sales at Redis.io, he established the company’s first global GTM infrastructure and presence while based in the U.S., secured many of the Fortune 500 accounts and grew revenue from $12M to $80M ARR.

“We are thrilled to welcome Regev to Classiq,” said Nir Minerbi , CEO and co-founder of Classiq. “As demand for the Classiq platform is growing very quickly, his experience driving global scale, building world-class teams and leading organizations through rapid growth and IPO will be invaluable for us to expand Classiq’s global footprint and continue to lead in this space.”

Regev Yativ said, “Classiq is uniquely positioned and has great market momentum. Our mission will be to continue to establish it as the ‘operating system’ for quantum computing and the default choice for all quantum developers. I’m very excited to join this incredible team and this journey to help developers, partners and customers across the enterprise, government and research segments unlock the real-world power of quantum, at scale. With strong demand for our offering and customers like Rolls Royce, HSBC, Citi, the BMW Group and many more, we are working with the entire global quantum ecosystem to shape the future.”

With Regev’s appointment, Classiq strengthens its leadership team to capture the rapidly growing global demand for quantum computing solutions and accelerate adoption across finance, pharma, automotive, defense, among many other industries and use cases.

About Classiq

Classiq Technologies is the leading quantum software company, enabling enterprises and researchers to design, optimize and execute quantum algorithms at scale and with greater ease. With the hardware-agnostic Classiq platform, strong position and partnerships across the quantum ecosystem, Classiq empowers organizations to accelerate their quantum journey, from research to pilot to full production. Classiq equips teams with enterprise-grade quantum development tools, speeding adoption as well as advanced quantum implementations. Classiq, backed by investors such as Entrée Capital, Team8, Norwest, HSBC and SoftBank, is the global category leader in quantum software development and is at the forefront of enabling quantum computing applications. Follow Classiq on LinkedIn , X or YouTube , visit the Slack community , GitHub repository and www.classiq.io to learn more.

Media Contact:

Rainier Communications on behalf of Classiq

Michelle Allard McMahon

classiqPR@rainierco.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/18e1af4a-ff3d-4050-96ff-9c18a6d74907