YSX TECH. CO., LTD Enters into a Memorandum of Understanding with XUnit to Jointly Build a Compliance-Driven Real-world Asset Standardization Platform

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YSX TECH. CO., LTD (NASDAQ: “YSXT”) (the “Company”), a Cayman Islands exempted company that, through its variable interest entities in China, provides comprehensive business solutions mainly for insurance companies and brokerages in China, today announced that the Company and XUnit, a company that operates a real-world assets (“RWA”) and non-fungible token infrastructure platform deployed on X Layer, have entered into a memorandum of understanding (the “MOU”) which establishes a framework to jointly develop a compliance-driven RWA standardization platform to advance the tokenization of RWA and the implementation of digital asset infrastructure.

According to the MOU, the two parties plan to collaborate in the following areas:

RWA On-chain Integration and Tokenization: Promoting title verification, blockchain mapping, and standardized tokenization of RWA;

Web3 Financing and Compliant Liquidity: Exploring the integration of institutional capital with Web3 platform to develop mechanisms for compliant financing and asset circulation;

Digitization of Insurance-related Assets: Researching the digitization and on-chain integration of insurance-related assets to enhance transparency and optimize capital allocation efficiency; and

Ecosystem Co-Building: Leveraging XUnit’s RWA modular standards and the Company’s industrial and financial resources to drive the large-scale adoption of tokenized RWA.

This collaboration signifies the Company’s initial effort to integrate financial resources, insurance industry resources, and Web3 infrastructure. Together, the Company and XUnit aim to promote a compliant, secure, and transparent global digital asset circulation model, as they endeavor to establish a new benchmark for the industry.

YSX TECH. CO., LTD is a Cayman Islands exempted company that, through its variable interest entities in China, provides comprehensive business solutions mainly for insurance companies and brokerages in China. The Company possesses in-depth knowledge of the Chinese insurance industry accumulated from years of servicing customers, and specializes in auto insurance aftermarket value-added services, software development and information technology services, as well as other scenario-based customized services, such as products and customer development services. For more information please visit: https://ir.ysxtechcay.com and https://www.ysxnet.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate,” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

