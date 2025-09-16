Silo Pharma Announces Initial Investment in Ethereum and Solana under Cryptocurrency Treasury Strategy

Strategic capital deployment advances Company’s blockchain treasury model and biopharma development initiatives

SARASOTA, FL, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILO) (“Silo” or the “Company”), a diversified developmental-stage biopharmaceutical and cryptocurrency treasury company, today announced its initial purchases of crypto tokens under its recently announced cryptocurrency treasury strategy targeting multi-chain asset growth.

The Company’s acquisition of Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) tokens marks the first step toward incorporating cryptocurrency into its treasury holdings and lays the foundation for Silo’s broader blockchain and real world asset (RWA) tokenization initiatives. The investment underscores the Company’s belief in the long-term value of digital assets and the potential of underlying blockchain technology to shape the future of biotechnology.

“Our initial purchases of Ethereum and Solana reflect our deep conviction in decentralized blockchain and decentralized finance as the leading smart contract platforms,” said Eric Weisblum, CEO of Silo. “We have begun staking the tokens for revenue generation and capital appreciation to further strengthen our financial position and support the clinical progression of our biopharmaceutical assets.”

Silo’s comprehensive digital assets strategy aligns with the accelerating adoption of digital assets by institutional investors and global enterprises, supported by a regulatory landscape that is steadily evolving to enable broader market acceptance

About Silo Pharma

Silo Pharma is a diversified developmental-stage biopharmaceutical and cryptocurrency treasury company. Its therapeutic focus is on addressing underserved conditions, including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The Company’s portfolio includes innovative programs such as SPC-15 for PTSD, SP-26 for fibromyalgia and chronic pain, and preclinical assets targeting Alzheimer’s disease and multiple sclerosis. Silo’s research is conducted in collaboration with leading universities and laboratories. silopharma.com

