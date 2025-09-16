Comscore Unveils The Scoreboard: An Interactive Destination Surfacing Consumer Behaviors and Trends Across Multiple Platforms

RESTON, Va., Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a global leader in measuring and analyzing consumer behaviors, today announced the launch of The Scoreboard, an interactive destination that showcases behavioral insights, including how consumers watch and engage with content. Fueled by Comscore’s cross-platform data - from TV and digital to social and theatrical - it brings consumer trends to life through storytelling and vivid data visualizations, showcasing how Comscore’s intelligence powers businesses of every kind by highlighting the breadth of challenges we solve for the clients we serve.

Each month, The Scoreboard surfaces timely stories drawn from Comscore’s cross-platform data - turning complex behaviors into interactive modules. From showing how News dominates local TV viewership across markets, to illustrating how social chatter around Squid Game overlays with Netflix app usage to reveal the influence of our friends and networks, The Scoreboard brings cultural shifts and consumer behaviors to life in a way that’s concrete, relatable, and easy to explore.

“The Scoreboard illustrates the power of Comscore’s assets and intelligence, showcasing the breadth and depth of what we offer, from syndicated digital data to bespoke solutions through CustomIQ. Whether you’re a global brand or a local business, we can meet you where you are and deliver clarity on how consumers behave across platforms,” said Jackelyn Keller, Chief Marketing Officer, Comscore. “It delivers on our brand promise to translate complexity into something simple and accessible, providing actionable insights that show the real world in motion.”

The Scoreboard is an interactive destination made up of modules, each showcasing a different Comscore data set or lens on consumer behavior. Some modules will be staples, refreshed monthly - like Box Office, grounding theatrical insights in ticket sales, or Content & Conversation, linking social buzz with viewing behaviors. Others will be more dynamic - such as Trendline or evolving Viewership modules - spotlighting measurement innovation, introducing new data sets, and highlighting emerging shifts in consumer behavior.

As a leading measurement provider that can illuminate the broad consumer journey - from national storylines to hyperlocal discovery - across screens, formats, and platforms, Comscore is setting a new standard for how insights come to life.

The Scoreboard gives users both consistency and discovery - revealing how audiences engage today while spotlighting the signals that point to what’s next. More than a showcase of data, it reflects Comscore’s unmatched ability to translate complexity into clarity.

Explore the latest edition at: go.comscore.com/scoreboard.

About Comscore

Comscore is a global, trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore empowers media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make meaningful business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry’s emerging third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

Media

Marie Scoutas

Comscore, Inc.

Press@comscore.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/761fd479-0557-410e-bd93-6200aa97aed2