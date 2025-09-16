Trident Announces Completion of $2.6 Million PIPE Financing to Support Expansion and Development of DRC pass in Africa, Chaince Securities LLC acted as the Exclusive Placement Agent

SINGAPORE, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. (“Trident” or the “Company,” NASDAQ: TDTH), a Singapore-based catalyst for digital transformation and Web 3.0 activation, today announced the successful completion of an approximately $2.6 million ("Gross Proceeds") Private Investment in Public Equity (PIPE) financing, before deducting offering expenses payable by the Company. The proceeds will be primarily used to support the expansion and commercialization of DRC pass in Democratic Republic of Congo.

Chaince Securities LLC acted as the exclusive Placement Agent for this transaction. As a subsidiary of Nasdaq-listed Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc., Chaince Securities brings extensive expertise in bridging digital assets with U.S. capital markets.

Trident highlighted that demand for secure, efficient, and inclusive financial solutions continues to grow across Africa. By leveraging the speed and scalability of Tridentity technology, the Company aims to accelerate adoption in digital identity and financial inclusion throughout the region.

“This financing not only validates our strategic direction but also provides the resources to strengthen our global presence in digital identity and EKYC,” said Soon Huat Lim, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Trident.

About Trident

Trident is a leading catalyst for digital transformation in technology optimization and Web 3.0 activation. Its flagship product, Tridentity, is a blockchain-based identity platform that is designed to deliver secure single-sign-on authentication across diverse industries. Trident’s mission is to become a global leader in Web 3.0 enablement, connecting organizations to reliable and secure digital infrastructure with optimized user experiences, with a strong focus on Southern Africa and other high-growth markets.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in announcements and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could also cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships; adverse changes in general economic or market conditions; and actions by third parties, including government agencies; the Company’s strategies, future business development, and financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the digital solutions market; the political, economic, social and legal developments in the jurisdictions that the Company operates in or in which the Company intends to expand its business and operations; the Company’s ability to maintain and enhance its brand. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this announcement is as of the date of this announcement, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

