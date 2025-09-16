Future Technologies Announces $50 Million in New Contracts with the United States Department of Defense (DoD) for Network Modernization

SUWANEE, Ga., Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Technologies announced today that it received over $50 million in Private 5G related contracts with the DoD. These new contracts build upon Future Technologies’ 15 years of past performance providing private cellular solutions to the DoD, with over 4,000 square miles covered.

The DoD is investing in these Private 5G-based solutions to modernize their current infrastructure and provide secure, resilient, and reliable connectivity to secure bases and enable the warfighter. Through these solutions, the DoD will provide secure communications and drive the adoptions of advanced use case solutions. These efforts will enhance operational continuity and enable solutions such as Connected Warfighter, Drones, Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality training, Test & Training efforts and Artificial Intelligence-driven advancements.

“Future Technologies appreciates the trust of our customers to provide us with these opportunities to connect and secure their critical infrastructure, CONUS and OCONUS,” said Peter Cappiello, CEO, Future Technologies. “Our organization is committed to building upon our 25+ years of experience in both the industrial and government sectors to deliver the most secure and efficient solutions available in the market,” added Mr. Cappiello.

Future Technologies specializes in full lifecycle management of connectivity transformation, including conceptualization, research and development (R&D), research and engineering (R&E), prototype development, engineering, material procurement, fielding, support, SETA support, and sustainment. Future Technologies is uniquely positioned to assist in the development, delivery and sustainment of these solutions through the company’s proven ‘crawl, walk, run’ method – lab work, fielded demonstrations and full-scale multi-site production deployments.

“We’re proud to directly support mission readiness. Our capabilities ensure that warfighters have the tools they need to operate effectively in complex, contested domains,” said Robert Justice, CTO, Future Technologies. “By combining cutting-edge communications networks with rigorous training and technical support, we are helping the DoD strengthen its technological edge and prepare for the challenges of tomorrow’s battlespace.”

Future Technologies is expanding its connectivity solutions to support growing areas of interest to include Research & Development, Research & Engineering, Advanced Use Case Development, Integrated Sensing (ISAC) capabilities, Test & Training, IT Enterprise Solutions, Base Infrastructure Modernization, Logistics Modernization, Non-Terrestrial Network Solutions, CSfC Solutions and Tactical Deployment Solutions.

Future Technologies is an Atlanta, GA-based Lead System Integrator focused on Connectivity Transformation, including Requirement Definition, Design, Procurement, Deployment and Sustainment of private network solutions for their Fortune 5000 and Federal Government Clients. Future Technologies has invested in a Living Lab at their Atlanta headquarters to provide an end-to-end showcase of the Private 5G solutions, Edge Computing and, most importantly, industry-specific use cases, such as Connected Worker, Telemetry, Instrumentation Connectivity, Remote Worker, AR/VR, Asset Health, Inventory Management, Computer Vision, IoT Sensors, Robotics and other solutions.

If you’re interested in a virtual or in-person tour of Future Technologies’ Intel-sponsored Living Lab please Request a Tour

About Future Technologies

Future Technologies Venture, LLC (“Future Technologies”) is a North American lead systems integrator specializing in end-to-end private network solutions for Manufacturing, Energy, Transportation, Military, and Government sectors. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Metro Atlanta, GA, the company delivers assessment, design, deployment, and ongoing support to enable Mission-Critical Infrastructure. With expertise spanning Private 5G, Fixed Wireless, Wi-Fi, Fiber, and legacy networks, Future Technologies powers advanced use cases—from AI, Edge Computing, and Robotics to Connected Worker and Automation. To request a Virtual or In-Person tour of the Intel-sponsored Living Lab please contact: Request a Tour or visit futuretechllc.com

Media Contact:

Taylor Juska – VP of Marketing

E: tjuska@futuretechllc.com