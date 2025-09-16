The International Myeloma Foundation and IMF Nurse Leadership Board Inaugurate NLB Leadership and Mentorship Award

CLEVELAND, Ohio, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) and the IMF Nurse Leadership Board (NLB) proudly inaugurated and presented the first ever NLB Leadership and Mentorship Award — a distinguished recognition given to outstanding and innovative leaders and mentors in the fields of nursing, clinical practice, and patient care.

The inauguration and awards ceremony were held on Sunday, September 14, during the annual IMF NLB Meeting in Cleveland, OH.

The first-ever recipient of the inaugural NLB Leadership and Mentorship Award is none other than IMF NLB Member Beth Faiman PhD, MSN, APN-BC, AOCN®, BMTCN®, FAAN, FAPO (Cleveland Clinic Taussig Cancer Institute, Department of Hematology and Medical Oncology; Population and Cancer Prevention Program, Case Comprehensive Cancer Center — Cleveland, OH) for her exceptional achievements and immense contributions to the myeloma community — both as a myeloma expert and as a healthcare professional.

“Beth brings both intelligence and compassion to everything she does, and her leadership has changed how nurses care, how clinicians think, and how the myeloma community moves forward,” said IMF Interim CEO and Senior Vice President of Strategic Planning & Program Development Diane Moran, RN, MA, EdM.

“She’s not driven by recognition; she’s driven by the needs of her patients and the responsibility she feels to her peers and the entire myeloma community. Beth gives generously of her time and expertise, guides others without hesitation, and constantly pushes for better care, better outcomes, better standards. Her influence reshapes practice, inspires innovation, and moves the field forward. She elevates everyone around her and sets a new benchmark in the process,” added Diane.

"I am both privileged and honored to be the first recipient of this prestigious award. I have been a member of the NLB since 2006, and I am truly humbled by this recognition. This would not have been possible without the support of my fellow nurses, family, and physician colleagues. I would also like to express my gratitude to the IMF's Interim CEO, Diane Moran — for founding the NLB and for her continuous support over the past 20 years," said Dr. Faiman.

Dr. Faiman has become an exemplary leader in bringing critical knowledge of cancer nursing to clinical providers — locally, nationally, and internationally.

As a founding member of the IMF NLB and practicing clinician, she demonstrates enthusiasm for continuous learning by conducting innovative research and demonstrates the importance of using and integrating new medical knowledge within nursing practices.

In 2023, Dr. Faiman was given the NP/PA Educator of Distinction Award in Multiple Myeloma and in 2022, Faiman was named the Top NP in Hematology/Oncology and inducted as an inaugural Fellow of Advanced Practice in Oncology (FAPO) awarded by the Advanced Practitioner Society for Hematology and Oncology (APSHO). She is a Distinguished Fellow in the American Academy of Nursing (FAAN) and is the current Editor-in-Chief of Journal of the Advanced Practitioner in Oncology.

Dr. Faiman received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from Ursuline Academy (1996), a Master of Science in Nursing at Kent State University (2002), and a PhD in clinical research from Case Western Reserve University (2014). She is an adult nurse practitioner in the Department of Hematology/Oncology at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio, and a clinical member of the Case Comprehensive Cancer Center under the Cancer Prevention, Control and Population Research Program.

Dr. Faiman has edited several books and authored many chapters and papers, including Editor of the 3rd Edition of the Multiple Myeloma Textbook for Nurses (2021), and both Editions of the Blood and Marrow Certification Manual for Nurses (2017, 2023), by ONS publishing. She previously held appointments on the American Board of Internal Medicine and American Society of Hematology.

She remains an active author, presenter, mentor, and educator on the topics of hematology, oncology and supportive cancer care.

In 2006, the IMF founded the Nurse Leadership Board® (NLB) as a professional partnership to represent oncology nurse experts from leading medical centers caring for myeloma patients.

Since its inception, the mission of the IMF NLB has always been “to enhance nursing care and self-care of patients with myeloma.” Almost twenty years later, the IMF NLB continues to fulfill this mission through publications, symposia, nurse resources, continuing medical education (CME), and the Myeloma University educational program.

Find out more about the IMF NLB members and their exemplary work by visiting myeloma.org/nlb-members

ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL MYELOMA FOUNDATION

Founded in 1990, the International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) is the first and largest global foundation focusing specifically on multiple myeloma. The Foundation's reach extends to more than 525,000 members in 140 countries worldwide. The IMF is dedicated to improving the quality of life of myeloma patients while working toward prevention and a cure by focusing on four key areas: research, education, support, and advocacy. The IMF has conducted more than 250 educational seminars worldwide, maintains a world-renowned InfoLine, and in 2001, established the International Myeloma Working Group (IMWG), a collaborative research initiative focused on improving myeloma treatment options for patients. In 2012, the IMF launched the Black Swan Research Initiative®, a groundbreaking research project aimed at curing myeloma. The IMF can be reached at (800) 452-CURE (2873). The global website is www.myeloma.org.

Follow the IMF on:

X/Twitter: @IMFmyeloma

Instagram: @imfmyeloma

Facebook: @myeloma

LinkedIn: International Myeloma Foundation

Bluesky: @imfmyeloma.bsky.social

Media Contacts:

Peter Anton

Panton@myeloma.org

Jason London

Jlondon@myeloma.org