Alloy Named a Top Atlanta Pacesetter, Honored on the Inc. 5000 List

Atlanta, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alloy , the precision storytelling and experiences agency for imaginative brands, is proud to announce it has been named a top-ranking company on the Atlanta Business Chronicle’s prestigious Pacesetter List , recognizing it as one of Atlanta’s 75 fastest-growing private companies. This honor arrives on the heels of several other major company milestones, including being named to the Inc. 5000 list for a second consecutive year and receiving multiple industry awards for its outstanding client work.

The Pacesetter List ranks private companies with significant growth in both revenue and employee count. Alloy is proud to have earned the number 34 spot on this competitive list, showcasing its continued momentum and success. This achievement follows the recent news that Alloy has also been named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the second year in a row. The Inc. 5000 list is a hallmark of entrepreneurial success, and its back-to-back inclusion is a testament to Alloy's sustained growth and market leadership.

Alloy’s client work has also been recognized on the national stage, as Alloy was named a finalist for a PR News Platinum Award for its B2B campaign work on behalf of client AlgoSec. The campaign has been recognized for its exceptional performance, establishing the brand as a market innovator and trusted authority in the U.S. cybersecurity landscape.

"This summer has been a period of incredible momentum for Alloy," said Raj Choudhury , CEO of Alloy. "Being named to the Pacesetter and Inc. 5000 lists, along with earning multiple industry awards, is a direct result of our team's dedication to delivering exceptional work for our clients. We're grateful for this recognition and excited to continue our growth trajectory."

Alloy takes storytelling to the next level, getting to know its clients' business, audiences and marketplace in a deeper way than typical agencies. The firm's full-funnel approach to marketing has earned recognition for exceptional work for PR, creative, website development, UX design and paid media.