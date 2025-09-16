ibex Sponsors Execs In The Know Customer Response Summit in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and AI-powered customer engagement technology solutions, today announced its sponsorship of the Customer Response Summit (CRS) – San Diego, an Execs In The Know (EITK) event, taking place September 17–19, 2025, at the InterContinental San Diego.

As part of the three-day conference, ibex will take the stage with Peloton for a “Moments of Brilliance” presentation, highlighting how innovative CX strategies and technology are transforming customer engagement and delivering measurable results.

“We are thrilled to once again sponsor the EITK Customer Response Summit, this time in San Diego, and to showcase a Moments of Brilliance session with Peloton,” said Julie Casteel, Chief Strategic Accounts Officer and CMO at ibex. “The session will illustrate how ibex blends unmatched business insights with cutting-edge CX technology and a customer-obsessed culture to help top brands deliver personalized, cost-effective, and extraordinary customer experiences that drive brand loyalty and growth.”

Execs In The Know is a global community of the brightest minds in CX. What began as a small gathering of passionate leaders has grown into a thriving network where CX executives from the world’s most recognizable brands come together to exchange hard-earned insights, challenge the status quo, and collaborate on the future of customer experience. This year, the event celebrates 15 years of elevating CX through real conversations, lasting connections, and bold thinking.

A team of ibex CX experts will be on-site to discuss how to elevate your CX and to demonstrate the company’s industry-leading AI-powered solutions designed to improve customer interactions, optimize contact center performance, and enhance business outcomes—all while reducing operating costs.

For more information on the Customer Response Summit, visit here .

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of approximately 30 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 33,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its AI-powered Wave iX solutions suite, to manage nearly 170 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn .

