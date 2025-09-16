Transportation Analytics Market Size to Reach USD 68.72 Billion by 2032 Due to Surging Need for Real-Time Data Insights | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Transportation Analytics Market , valued at USD 13.07 billion in 2024, is projected to reach USD 68.72 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 23.14% during 2025–2032.

Governments are investing in smart solutions as a result of the tremendous strain that the growing urban population has placed on the transportation infrastructure. Actionable insights from transportation analytics improve route design, streamline traffic, and ease congestion. Predictive and real-time analytics technologies are in greater demand as cities adopt smart mobility frameworks. These techniques enhance operating effectiveness, safety, and commuter experience.





Transportation Analytics Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 13.07 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 68.72 Billion CAGR CAGR of 23.14% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Type (Descriptive, Predictive, Prescriptive)

• By Deployment (On-premise, Cloud, Hybrid)

• By Application (Traffic Management, Logistics Management, Planning & Maintenance, Others)

• By Mode of Transport (Roadways, Railways, Airways, Waterways) Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

Segmentation Analysis:

By Mode of Transport, Roadways Held the Dominant Share in the Market

Roadways held the highest revenue share of approximately 49% in 2024 due to their extensive use for freight and passenger transport across urban and rural areas. Airways are projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 25.74% over 2025-2032, driven by the rising need for advanced analytics in flight optimization, route planning, and safety management.

By Application, Traffic Management Segment Accounted for 37% Share in 2024

Traffic Management accounted for the largest revenue share of about 37% in 2024 due to increasing urban congestion and demand for real-time mobility solutions. Logistics Management is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 25.08% over 2025-2032, fueled by the e-commerce boom and demand for last-mile delivery optimization.

By Type, Market was Dominated by Descriptive Analytics Segment in 2024

Descriptive analytics dominated the market with a 42% revenue share in 2024 due to its foundational role in providing historical insights and operational summaries. Prescriptive analytics is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 25.22% over 2025-2032, driven by rising demand for actionable, scenario-based insights that support real-time decision-making.

By Deployment, in 2024, Cloud Segment Held Around 45% Market Share

Cloud segment held the largest revenue share of approximately 45% in 2024 due to its scalability, cost-effectiveness, and flexibility in deploying analytics solutions across transportation systems.

North America Held the Dominant Market Share of 35% in 2024; Asia Pacific is Expected to Grow with the Fastest CAGR of 25.57% over 2025-2032

North America accounted for the highest revenue share of approximately 35% in 2024 due to early adoption of advanced analytics, robust infrastructure, and significant investments in smart transportation systems. Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 25.57% over 2025-2032, fueled by rapid urbanization, expanding transportation infrastructure, and increasing digital transformation initiatives.

Recent Developments:

2025 : Oracle Corporation : Introduced the general availability of Oracle Analytics Server 2025, the evolved on premises/cloud analytics platform tailored for integrating transportation analytics via Oracle Transportation Management and Fusion Data Intelligence.

: : Introduced the general availability of Oracle Analytics Server 2025, the evolved on premises/cloud analytics platform tailored for integrating transportation analytics via Oracle Transportation Management and Fusion Data Intelligence. 2025: HERE Technologies & Uber: Announced a long term collaboration with Uber to enhance global rideshare and delivery accuracy by integrating HERE’s location services into Uber’s mapping and drop off/pick up infrastructure

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

ENVIRONMENTAL COMPLIANCE METRICS – helps you understand the regulatory pressure and sustainability benchmarks across key markets. Transportation analytics is becoming a critical enabler of urban sustainability goals. Optimized traffic flow through real-time and predictive analytics has led to a 13–18% reduction in CO₂ emissions in cities adopting smart transit systems. Additionally, post-analytics deployment, energy savings in transit systems average 15%, supporting global efforts toward emission control and environmental compliance.

CAPACITY UTILIZATION RATES – helps you identify whether the industry is facing overcapacity or undersupply, which impacts pricing and investment decisions. Cloud-based analytics now account for over 68% of deployments, indicating a shift away from legacy on-premise systems. However, edge analytics adoption (26%) suggests rising demand for real-time, on-location processing to reduce latency and offload centralized infrastructure, helping cities and transit networks better utilize digital capacity during peak demand periods.

SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTION INDEX – helps you identify regions or suppliers at higher risk due to geopolitical or logistical factors. While transportation analytics infrastructure relies heavily on IoT devices like GPS and traffic cameras, 65% of this data is sourced from mobile apps and connected sensors, creating potential risk from fragmented supply chains and hardware dependencies. Political instability in key IoT manufacturing regions has introduced delays in sensor deployments, affecting data continuity in certain municipalities.

TECHNOLOGICAL ADOPTION RATE – helps you uncover opportunities for investment or innovation in underpenetrated areas. Advanced technologies, such as AI-based analytics (42% market share) and predictive analytics (55%) are now standard in major urban mobility systems. However, only 38% of transportation authorities have fully integrated these tools with other urban systems, such as parking, safety, and energy, highlighting a significant opportunity for multi-modal, cross-domain analytics expansion.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key players in the market backed by an analysis of their growth projections, market reach, product/service offerings and recent developments. The market is led by a mix of global tech giants and niche urban mobility solution providers. Companies offering real-time dashboarding, integrated visualization tools (heatmaps and time series), and end-to-end urban system integration are gaining traction. With average ROI for analytics deployments reaching 28%, players focusing on modular, scalable solutions are positioned for strong growth across both developed and developing urban centers.

