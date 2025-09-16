Sartell Pediatrics Joins Zarminali Pediatrics, Advancing a Shared Commitment to Elevated Multispecialty Care

ST.CLOUD, Minn., Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zarminali Pediatrics , the first outpatient pediatric destination purpose-built to provide elevated, seamlessly coordinated primary and specialty care nationwide, announced that Sartell Pediatrics has joined its growing network. Now operating as Zarminali Pediatrics, Dr. David Smith’s practice is the first in the national pediatric group to offer specialized care such as occupational and speech therapy.

“For over a decade, we’ve been committed to caring for children in Central Minnesota, treating them like they’re part of our family. We take this commitment seriously, which is why we’re so excited to join Zarminali,” said Dr. Smith, Founder of Sartell Pediatrics, where he’ll remain on as a practicing pediatrician. “With Zarminali, we see a path to bring an even better, more connected pediatric care experience to families while also broadening our proven impact. We’re proud to join this growing care network which will allow us to continue to elevate pediatric care in the Sartell community and beyond.”

Sartell Pediatrics has long understood the importance of seamless, community-embedded multispecialty care––a vision it shares with Zarminali Pediatrics. It has worked to provide care that helps children grow with confidence, including specialty care options that are increasingly necessary for pediatric patients, which Dr. Smith began adding to the clinic 10 years ago.

Zarminali is building a new pediatric experience that prioritizes comprehensive, coordinated care alongside intentional technologies that can make life easier for families. Zarminali’s thoughtfully designed suite of offerings empowers parents to navigate every step of their child’s health journey with ease—for routine wellness visits and more. While this Sartell-based clinic represents the first in Minnesota, Zarminali will continue to expand in the coming months to bring its vision for pediatric care to more locations across the state and nation.

“As a parent, I understand the stress that can come with navigating the pediatric system on behalf of your child––especially when those children have complex health needs. Zarminali was founded with the belief that thoughtful multispecialty care and technology can improve your child’s health journey and reduce some of these stresses,” said Danish Qureshi, CEO and founder of Zarminali Pediatrics. “Dr. Smith founded his own practice to care for central Minnesota’s families and has worked to expand specialty care offerings when he saw the need for it locally. We are excited to partner with his team and continue growing access to comprehensive care that supports the future of pediatrics in this community.”

Dr. Smith and his team will continue providing care to current and future patients. Under Zarminali, the clinic location, operating hours, and phone number will remain the same. Additionally, this transition will not impact accepted insurance plans.

To visit Zarminali Pediatrics or learn more about our vision to transform pediatric care nationwide, check out our website: zarminali.com

About Zarminali Pediatrics

Zarminali Pediatrics is building the nation's leading pediatric multispecialty group, focused on supporting families to shape healthy futures for their children – from birth through adulthood - by completely transforming the way pediatric care is delivered nationwide. Zarminali is tackling today's challenges of increased administrative burden on clinicians and a siloed approach to pediatric care through intentional design of care delivery, enhanced by leading technology and collaborative, expert care teams. We are leading the way towards a healthier future for pediatric patients and a happier future for pediatric clinicians nationwide. Visit zarminali.com for more information or follow our journey to provide more connected care on Facebook or Instagram .

Media Contact

LaunchSquad for Zarminali Pediatrics

zarminali@launchsquad.com