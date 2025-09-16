isolved Launches Benefits Guidance to Help Employers Simplify Enrollment and Support Smarter Employee Decisions

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- isolved®, a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions that help organizations recruit, retain and elevate their workforce, today announced the launch of isolved Benefits Guidance, a new solution that helps employees make smarter benefit selections while easing administrative strain on HR teams. This intelligent, built-in solution is the newest enhancement to isolved’s Better Benefits™ suite.

A More Human-Centric Benefits Experience

As enrollment season approaches, organizations are preparing for the annual challenges that come with plan selection. According to isolved’s recent Voice of the Workforce report, 72% of employees say choosing benefits is stressful. Nearly half report that plan information is unclear or difficult to compare, and more than half say a poor enrollment experience would prompt them to consider leaving their company. isolved Benefits Guidance was designed to address these challenges by delivering personalized recommendations powered by artificial intelligence (AI), tailored to each employee’s unique needs and preferences. This solution empowers smarter decisions while reducing the support burden on HR teams.

“isolved Benefits Guidance was built to eliminate friction and help organizations deliver a better open enrollment experience,” said Pragya Gupta, Chief Product and Technology Officer at isolved. “By offering AI-powered benefit recommendations directly within the enrollment workflow, isolved helps employees make informed and confident decisions and gives HR teams a simpler, more efficient process.”

How Benefits Guidance Works

Getting started with Benefits Guidance is simple. During enrollment, employees complete a brief survey outlining their healthcare needs, financial situation and personal preferences. isolved’s AI-powered recommendation engine analyzes this input alongside billions of external data points, including aggregated medical claims and provider networks. The result is a smart, data-driven set of bundled recommendations across medical, wellness and financial benefits that are personalized for each employee.

Because Benefits Guidance is built directly into isolved’s Benefits Enrollment experience, no additional platforms, integrations or logins are required. Employees can explore their personalized options, compare plans and complete their elections all within a single, guided flow.

To explore how Benefits Guidance works, watch the overview video.

A Smart Investment in the Employee Experience

The impact of this experience is already being felt by early adopters of Benefits Guidance. These employers are reporting measurable improvements in both employee engagement and HR efficiency:

Higher employee confidence in benefit choices

Greater participation in supplemental plans

Fewer HR support questions during enrollment





“isolved Benefits Guidance made our Open Enrollment process smoother and more intuitive for everyone involved," said TJ Trevino, HR Generalist at Quality Matters. "We found the solution easy to use and effective, and our team spent less time fielding questions."

Availability

Benefits Guidance is now available to all isolved customers with Benefits Enrollment and Open Enrollment enabled. The solution was developed in partnership with Nayya, a strategic partner in the isolved Marketplace, to bring personalized, AI-powered benefits recommendations to employees at scale.

Open Enrollment Learning Resources:

About isolved®

isolved is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions that help organizations recruit, retain and elevate their workforce. More than 195,000 employers and 8 million employees rely on isolved's software and services to streamline human resource (HR) operations and deliver employee experiences that matter. isolved People Cloud™ is a unified yet modular HCM platform with built-in artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics that connects HR, payroll, benefits, and workforce and talent management into a single solution that drives better business outcomes. Through the Sidekick Advantage™, isolved also provides expert guidance, embedded services and an engaged community that empowers People Heroes™ to grow their companies and careers. Learn more at www.isolvedhcm.com .

Media Contact

Christine Allen, Director of Communications

CAllen@isolvedhcm.com

