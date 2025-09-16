Jabra Enhance launches Enhance Select 700 – the world’s smallest rechargeable receiver-in-ear hearing aid for the over-the-counter market

The Select 700 features SoundScape™ technology, now with Auto Focus, for natural hearing even in the noisiest situations

The hearing aids deliver expanded hands-free calling across more Android and Apple devices and are made for Bluetooth LE Audio and Auracast™ for future-ready connectivity





LOWELL, Mass., Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jabra Enhance , a leader in virtual audiology services and the direct-to-consumer hearing care space, today launches Jabra Enhance Select 700, a micro receiver-in-ear (RIE) hearing aid with its most advanced hearing aid technology to date. The Select 700 is the new flagship model in Jabra Enhance’s lineup of over-the-counter hearing aids. It features innovative SoundScape technology, now with Auto Focus, allowing wearers to hear speech more clearly and comfortably even in the noisiest environments with the world’s smallest rechargeable RIE hearing aid.

The Select 700 are made for hearing in noise and are equipped with SoundScape proprietary speech clarity technology. SoundScape is the accumulation of the most advanced hearing technology Jabra Enhance offers that prioritizes speech, reduces background noise and provides immersive awareness of your surroundings. SoundScape is even further enhanced in the Select 700, featuring Auto Focus to automatically adapt to your environment and optimize the hearing aid microphones in real-time, providing the company’s best speech clarity and background noise reduction yet.

The hearing aids are also equipped with advanced hearing features including intelligent feedback management which learns what triggers feedback for wearers and dynamically eliminates it, ensuring a feedback-free hearing experience. The Select 700 also intelligently detects and softens sudden, loud noises—like clanking silverware or jangling keys—so listening remains smooth, comfortable, and clear.

“Nearly 80% of hearing aid users struggle with hearing speech in noisy environments,” said Steve Jacobs, president of Jabra Enhance. “The Select 700 is designed to address that challenge, delivering enhanced speech while reducing distracting background noise for a more effortless, natural hearing experience – no matter the setting.”

The Select 700 is Jabra Enhance’s smallest and lightest rechargeable micro RIE design to date, offering all-day comfort in a virtually invisible form. The Select 700 was also built with a stronger, all-weatherproof design – including an IP68 certification and a protective nanocoating on every component, keeping them safe from water, sweat, dust, and rain. A single charge powers the Select 700 for a full day, and for on-the-go power, the included charging case holds up to three full charges before having to be plugged in to recharge.

With the Select 700, users can take calls just like earbuds. The hearing aids offer a hands-free calling experience with expanded compatibility across Android or Apple devices. With TapControl built in, users can conveniently answer calls with a simple double tap on their ear or hearing aid without needing to reach for their phone.

The Select 700 is also made for Bluetooth LE Audio and Auracast technology. Bluetooth LE Audio is the new standard in connectivity that enhances audio quality, extends battery life and improves connection stability when streaming calls, music or other media. With Auracast support, users can receive direct audio transmissions in equipped concert venues, event spaces and public transit centers, unlocking a new level of accessibility and convenience.

Jabra Enhance Select 700 also comes with 3 years of comprehensive access to virtual audiology services for free. Customers gain access to Jabra Enhance’s in-house team of licensed U.S. hearing professionals which provide personalized audiology services by using clinical software to professionally program the Select 700. Personalization is based on customers’ audiograms or online hearing test results, including unlimited adjustments and support. This allows for continuous fine-tuning and further personalization of the hearing aids to ensure optimal performance as individual hearing needs evolve.

Key features of the Jabra Enhance Select 700:

Made for hearing in noise with SoundScape™ proprietary speech clarity technology enhanced with Auto Focus

Micro RIE design – Jabra Enhance's smallest hearing aid yet

Hands-free calling with TapControl*

Advanced Bluetooth LE Audio streaming for calls, music and media*

Ready for the future with Bluetooth Auracast™*

More than 24 hours of listening on a single charge

Charging case provides three full charges on-the-go

Music mode to improve the sound quality of live music

Mobile app to control hearing aid settings, stream music and take calls*

Customer service, technical support and troubleshooting from our US-based Customer Support Team

3 years of audiology services, warranty, and loss and damage**





The Jabra Enhance Select 700 is now available at JabraEnhance.com in six colors: Sparkling Silver, Sand, Gold, Bronze, Warm Gray and Red. It will be available at select retailers and partners in early October.

Find out more at www.jabraenhance.com/product/enhanceselect700 .

*With compatible iOS and Android devices

**When purchased directly from Jabra Enhance and certain resellers, subject to limitations and deductible

About Jabra Enhance

Jabra Enhance is a leader in virtual audiology services and direct-to-consumer hearing care, helping tens of thousands of customers hear better with our innovative online care model. We pioneered virtual audiology when founded as a prescription hearing aid company. Today we offer high-quality hearing aids over-the-counter along with licensed audiology services, all online. By leveraging our parent company GN’s 150 years of hearing innovation, the audio engineering expertise of its Jabra business, and our globally-recognized audiology leadership, we empower people with hearing loss to connect with their world through effortless technology and care. https://www.jabraenhance.com

