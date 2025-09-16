GetInsured Signs Multi-Year Contract with the State of Oregon to Launch New State-Based Marketplace

Mountain View, CA, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GetInsured, a leading provider of cloud-based technology for public health and human services, is proud to announce that it has finalized a multi-year contract with the State of Oregon to implement a full State-based Marketplace (SBM), transitioning from its current State-based Marketplace on the Federal Platform (SBM-FP). This new contract marks the beginning of a major system implementation effort slated to officially kick off in the coming weeks.

GetInsured’s innovative solution for Oregon includes a configurable Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform for eligibility and enrollment, paired with an integrated call center to support a seamless, consumer-friendly experience. This unified approach will allow Oregon’s customer service representatives to access a single internal account dashboard—making it easier to answer questions, resolve issues, and guide residents through their health insurance journey.

The goal is clear: increase access to affordable coverage for as many Oregonians as possible, while ensuring that every customer receives the support and information they need to make confident, informed decisions about their health coverage. This vision is at the heart of Oregon’s partnership with GetInsured—a collaboration that marks a major milestone in the state’s long-term commitment to modernize and strengthen its health coverage infrastructure.

By joining a proven, shared SaaS platform already used successfully by states like Pennsylvania, Nevada, Virginia, and Georgia, Oregon is tapping into a scalable, cost-effective solution that has been purpose-built for public sector needs. The platform enables real-time eligibility and enrollment, an integrated call center, and a simplified user experience—bringing advanced technology and innovation to the forefront of service delivery. The transition not only gives Oregon full control over its health insurance marketplace but reinforces the state’s broader mission to improve health equity and access statewide.

“We are honored to support Oregon in this critical transition,” said Chini Krishnan, CEO of GetInsured. “Oregon’s move to a full State-based Exchange will empower the state to better serve its residents with a more adaptable and efficient platform. Our shared infrastructure allows Oregon to benefit from continuous innovation, rapid deployment of policy changes, and a cost-effective model that evolves alongside their goals. We’re proud to be Oregon’s partner in delivering a seamless, technology-forward experience that expands access to affordable health coverage.”

This new engagement underscores GetInsured’s continued leadership in the state-based exchange space and its commitment to helping states meet the evolving needs of their communities through innovative, user-focused technology.

About GetInsured

GetInsured is a leading technology provider for state-based health insurance exchanges, offering an ACA-compliant cloud-based SaaS technology platform and integrated customer assistance center operations. The platform empowers states to efficiently run their exchanges, achieve cost savings, and have greater autonomy over their insurance markets, contributing to broader health reform goals. With a trusted track record, GetInsured serves as a technology partner for Idaho, Georgia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Nevada, Virginia, and Minnesota, delivering exceptional service and seamless interactions for agents, brokers, assisters, and consumers alike. Looking ahead, GetInsured is proud to partner with New Mexico and Illinois to launch their SBEs for plan year 2026 and Oregon for 2027.