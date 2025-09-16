Command Alkon to Celebrate Mixer Drivers & Collaborate with Industry Leaders at NRMCA’s ConcreteWorks

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the leading software and solutions provider for the heavy building materials industry, is pleased to announce its participation in the National Ready Mixed Concrete Association's (NRMCA) ConcreteWorks, taking place from September 28 – October 2, 2025, at the Gaylord Palms Resort in Kissimmee, Florida.

"ConcreteWorks is always a highlight of the year for our leadership,” said Jeff Newlin, Chief Revenue Officer at Command Alkon. “It’s a privilege to participate in an event that celebrates the incredible professionals who drive this industry forward. This is a valuable opportunity to connect with other industry leaders and recognize the dedication of mixer drivers. Collaboration is key to building relationships and solving industry challenges, and we look forward to engaging with customers and partners at this year’s event.”

This annual conference brings together ready mix professionals for educational sessions, networking opportunities, and an exhibition hall featuring the latest advancements in equipment, technology, and best practices that are shaping the future of the industry.

Command Alkon will be located at Booth #401 and will participate in the new Exhibitor Demonstration Area in the Expo Hall with a presentation on Saturday, October 11th at 3:20, showcasing its unified Command Cloud portfolio, including:

Dispatch

Sales & Quoting

Customer Portal

Batch and Batch AI

Material Supply

TrackIt and Digital Fleet

The Command Alkon team will also host a Customer Happy Hour in their booth on Saturday evening from 5:30-7pm, where customers and partners can enjoy refreshments, network, and learn more about how cloud solutions are enabling smarter, more efficient operations across the concrete supply chain.

The event will once again feature the Annual National Mixer Driver Championship, where skilled delivery professionals compete for the prestigious title of “Best of the Best.” Command Alkon encourages all attendees to join in celebrating the incredible expertise and commitment of mixer drivers.

For more information about ConcreteWorks 2025, visit the event website.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

Command Alkon is the global leader in software and technology solutions for ready mix, concrete products, asphalt, aggregate and cement suppliers. With 50 years of industry expertise, Command Alkon’s services and products empower heavy building materials suppliers to improve production and quality control, dispatch and trucking, and office efficiency and performance.

