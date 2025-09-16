Firebase Dynamic Links (FDL) Is Gone. Are Your Deep Links Broken?

SANDPOINT, Idaho, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kochava , the leading real-time data solutions company for omnichannel attribution and measurement, delivers a seamless path forward after Firebase Dynamic Links (FDL) deprecation ensuring reliable deep linking, uninterrupted engagement, and long-term resilience for your apps.

As the industry navigates the FDL sunset, Kochava stands as the trusted partner of some of the biggest brands in the world with proven solutions to secure, scale, and future-proof your deep linking strategy. Kochava SmartLinks ™ offers all the features you’ve come to rely on with FDL plus built-in QR codes, support for iOS Universal Links & Android App Links, and omnichannel campaign measurement & attribution.



This Spring, Kochava’s deep linking specialists shared their expertise in guiding companies through the process of transitioning away from FDL. Gain valuable insights into proven strategies, best practices, and potential opportunities that can arise during this critical migration phase. You can access the free on-demand webinar here .

Kochava offers step-by-step best practices for migrating to an alternative solution to FDL. This guidance aims to assist app developers and marketers in seamlessly navigating away from FDL, ensuring a smooth transition and continued operational efficiency.

Since Google announced the deprecation of FDL in 2023, Kochava has been the go-to partner helping countless app developers and organizations make the transition. If you’re still without a solution, your linking experiences are broken. Let us get your links working again today .

Why Choose Kochava SmartLinks™ as Your FDL Replacement?

1. Quick, guided onboarding: We know time is of the essence. Our dedicated onboarding team is here to ensure an easy transition, so you can restore your customer experiences and user journeys ASAP. You’ll have hands-on support to map out and execute your migration plan.

2. Scalable, long-term solution: Kochava has been in the deep linking business since 2011 and is trusted by some of the biggest names in the world of mobile app advertising. We’re here for the long haul, processing billions of clicks daily, so you can rest easy knowing you’re in good hands.

3. FDL feature parity and beyond: Kochava SmartLinks™ offers all the features you’ve come to rely on with FDL plus some nifty extras. Think built-in QR codes, iOS Universal Links, Android App Links, omnichannel campaign attribution support, and more.





Kochava recognizes the importance of staying ahead of the curve and ensuring that its clients are well prepared for this shift. By providing a comprehensive guide on best practices for FDL deprecation, the company aims to empower app developers and marketers with the knowledge and tools necessary to navigate this change effectively.

By proactively addressing the FDL deprecation and providing comprehensive guidance, Kochava demonstrates its commitment to supporting app developers and marketers in the ever-changing mobile landscape. With Kochava’s recommended approach, organizations can confidently navigate this urgent transition while maintaining a competitive edge and delivering exceptional user experiences.

Make the switch to SmartLinks: the trusted FDL replacement, ready today.

Let’s get started on your migration to Kochava SmartLinks today. Your users will thank you, and you’ll be the hero of your own app story. Connect with our team for an FDL migration consultation .

Headquartered in the United States, the company has offices globally.

