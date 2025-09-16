American Water Works Association Features Lead Service Line Replacement Cost Calculator (LSLRCC), Advancing Equity-Focused Lead Service Line Replacement Nationwide

CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Environmental & Public Health International (EPHI) announced that its equity-focused water infrastructure tool, the Lead Service Line Replacement Cost Calculator (LSLRCC), has been featured in the American Water Works Association (AWWA) Opflow magazine. This prestigious recognition positions the LSLRCC as a leading solution for municipalities, public water systems, and planners proactively modeling lead service line replacement costs. The multilingual resource, available in English and Spanish, enables communities to estimate costs, streamline budgeting, and accelerate efforts to eliminate lead exposure from drinking water.
Supporting Compliance and SDG Alignment
Built on hands-on expertise from the Flint Water Crisis response, the LSLRCC helps utilities and regulatory agencies maintain Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA) compliance and implement Lead and Copper Rule Improvements (LCRI). The tool guides infrastructure upgrades funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) and advances UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for safe water and sanitation. This ensures equitable access to clean drinking water and strengthens community water infrastructure resilience.
Sponsor the Equity-Focused Lead Service Line Replacement Cost Calculator
Mission-aligned public, nonprofit, and private sector partners are invited to explore UN-aligned sponsorship opportunities on the LSLRCC Sponsorship page, helping expand safe water access and equity nationwide.
Insights From Leadership
“Being featured in AWWA Opflow underscores the LSLRCC’s credibility and impact as a leading, practical tool for public water system planning,” said Anthony Ross, Director of EPHI and former EPA Flint Emergency Coordinator. “Our goal is to empower all communities to make data-driven decisions that protect public health and eliminate lead exposure.”
About Environmental & Public Health International (EPHI)
Environmental & Public Health International (EPHI) delivers EPA-aligned public water supply training and compliance technical assistance for drinking water utilities and government agencies. Grounded in hands-on expertise from the Flint Water Crisis lead contamination response and ongoing recovery efforts in Flint. EPHI equips water utilities, municipalities, and regulatory agencies to prevent lead in drinking water, maintain Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA) compliance, and protect community public health.
Through a data-driven, community-focused water infrastructure approach, EPHI strengthens State Revolving Fund (SRF) drinking water grant applications, supports Lead and Copper Rule Improvements (LCRI) compliance strategies, and guides drinking water infrastructure upgrades funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). By advancing UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for safe water and sanitation, EPHI drives equitable access to clean drinking water, resilience in public water systems, and the long-term protection of sustainable community water infrastructure. For more information on our terms, privacy policy, training evaluation surveys, and registration details, please contact us.
You can access the original press release in the News Section of EPHI’s website.