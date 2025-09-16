Beyond the Scoreboard: How Youth Sports at the Y Build Confidence, Character and Lifelong Teammates

CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the YMCA, youth sports are about more than just the final score. They're about learning to pass the ball, and the spotlight. They're about bouncing back after a loss, encouraging teammates, and building confidence that carries far beyond the field or court.

As youth mental health and social disconnection remain top concerns for families nationwide, the YMCA is redefining what it means to play: less pressure, more play. Fewer drills, more teamwork. And always, more belonging.

“Parents tell us again and again—they want their kids to move, make friends, and feel part of something,” said Meredith Griffin, Director of Sports and Competitive Events Strategy at YMCA of the USA. “Our youth sports programs do just that. We’re focused on nurturing the whole child, not just the athlete.”

YMCA youth sports are designed to meet kids where they are—whether they’re picking up a soccer ball for the first time or coming back for their fifth season of basketball. With a mission rooted in inclusion and youth development, the YMCA offers sports leagues, clinics, and skill-building programs that are accessible and welcoming to all skill levels, backgrounds, and abilities.

Character-Driven Coaching: YMCA coaches are mentors who model empathy, teamwork, and resilience, not just playbooks and drills.

Winning Friendships: Many YMCA athletes say the best part of sports is meeting new friends and feeling like part of a team.

Physical + Mental Health: With screen time and sedentary habits on the rise, youth sports offer a fun, active, and healthy outlet that supports both body and mind. Research shows that adolescents who play youth sports are 8x more likely to be active at age 24 than those who do not.

Everyone Plays: The Y’s “all-play” philosophy ensures that every child gets time on the field or court, with a chance to grow.

Each year, the YMCA serves over 1 million children and teens through youth sports programs across the country. From small towns to big cities, YMCAs are building stronger kids—and stronger communities—through play.

Enrollment for fall and winter sports programs is opening now at local YMCAs nationwide. Parents can visit ymca.org/find-your-y to find programs near them and register today.

About the Y

Driven by its founding mission, the Y has served as a leading nonprofit committed to strengthening community for more than 175 years. The Y empowers everyone, no matter who they are or where they’re from, by ensuring access to resources, relationships, and opportunities for all to learn, grow and thrive. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, the Y’s goal is to improve overall health and well-being, ignite youth empowerment and demonstrate the importance of connections in and across 10,000 communities nationwide. Learn more at ymca.org.

Contact:

YMCA of the USA

312-419-8418

media@ymca.net