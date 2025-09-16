Bioneex Integrates GATC Health’s AI Capabilities to Enhance Drug Risk Prediction on Its Platform

SAN FRANCISCO and IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioneex.com , the world’s leading AI-powered marketplace platform for novel therapeutic assets, and GATC Health Corp , a leader in AI-driven drug discovery and risk analytics, are pleased to announce the integration of GATC Health’s predictive analysis capabilities into the Bioneex platform. This integration delivers advanced AI-driven predictions of drug candidate performance, providing greater confidence in asset validation for the global biotech and investment community.

Bioneex’s AI-powered platform helps biopharma companies and venture capital firms scout and assess therapeutic assets and connect with drug development companies. The Bioneex AI Agent reviews the platform’s proprietary biotech decks, patents, publications, clinical trials, and regulatory databases. It identifies opportunities, analyzes the competitive landscape, and evaluates strategic fit by mechanism of action, targets, modalities, indications, and development stage.

A growing network of biopharmaceutical companies and biotech focused venture capital firms is already using the Bioneex AI platform to significantly reduce the manual workload in search & evaluation, deal sourcing, and due diligence.

Through this collaboration, Bioneex users can now access GATC’s market-first investor confidence tool to predict human outcomes for safety, efficacy, and off-target effects with validated precision.

“The integration of GATC’s predictive analytics into Bioneex sets a new benchmark of transparency and precision in biotech investment and partnering. Our AI-powered insights empower the industry to make smarter resource decisions to accelerate the delivery of safer, more effective treatments to patients worldwide,” said Tyrone Lam, Chief Business Officer of GATC Health.

GATC’s analytics platform is powered by AI models independently validated by the University of California, Irvine, demonstrating a true positive rate of 91% and a true negative rate of 86% in predicting early-stage drug candidate outcomes. This level of predictive accuracy provides unparalleled confidence for both drug developers and investors. It enables them to prioritize assets, optimize clinical trial design, and de-risk capital allocation before entering costly clinical phases.

Key Benefits for Biotech and Investors

Validated Precision: Predictive accuracy exceeding 85%, confirmed by leading academic and industry partners.

De-risking Decisions: Drugmakers and investors can move forward with increased confidence, leveraging third-party AI insights to inform high-stakes decisions.

Accelerated Deal Flow: GATC-analyzed assets will be searchable on the Bioneex platform, streamlining the path to partnership and investment for high-potential drug candidates.

Objective Due Diligence: Analytic reports provide transparent, data-driven risk assessment, supporting stronger fundraising and business development efforts.

“This collaboration elevates Bioneex’s AI-powered marketplace platform by providing our users with the most advanced, validated drug candidate analytics available. GATC’s data-driven predictive assessment empowers drug development companies, as well as strategic biopharma partners and venture capital investors, to make smarter, data-driven decisions,” said Bioneex Founder and CEO Dr. Smbat Rafayelyan.

About GATC Health

GATC Health is a technology-driven biopharmaceutical company revolutionizing drug discovery and development through its Multiomics Advanced Technology™ (MAT) platform. MAT simulates complex human biology to predict how drugs will perform in the body, achieving 87% accuracy in forecasting sensitivity and 91% accuracy in predicting specificity – representing an 11x improvement over industry benchmarks – while analyzing 400 trillion biological data points in minutes. The company serves biopharma, healthcare, and investment partners by providing predictive analyses of molecules for safety and efficacy, as well as creating novel intellectual property and optimizing clinical strategies. By uniting advanced AI, multiomics, and predictive modeling, GATC is accelerating breakthroughs and reducing costly late-stage failures to bring safer, more effective therapies to patients worldwide.

For more information, visit www.gatchealth.com .

About Bioneex

Bioneex is an AI-powered marketplace platform for novel therapeutic assets that connects biopharma companies and venture capital firms with drug development companies. Its AI Agent enables business development and deal sourcing teams to search and evaluate therapeutic opportunities by analyzing the platform's proprietary data, global patents, scientific publications, and industry intelligence. Through its custom-built solution, which integrates both public and clients’ private data, Bioneex helps identify high-potential assets faster and streamline the path from scouting to due diligence and deal making.

For more information, visit www.bioneex.com .

