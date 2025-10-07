GATC Health Announces Launch of Derisq: The Definitive AI Report for Predictive Risk Assessment of Drug Candidates at Fierce Biotech Week 2025

BOSTON, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GATC Health, a leading tech-bio company leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to transform drug discovery and development, announces the launch of Derisq™, the first AI Report for Predictive Risk Intelligence, at Fierce Biotech Week, held at the Encore Boston Harbor Convention Center.

Tyrone Lam, Chief Business Officer for GATC Health, will officially announce the Derisq report at the Fierce Biotech Week in Boston during his session on Tuesday, October 7, at 3:45 PM. The session, titled “AI Is Ready: How to Use Predictive Intelligence to De-Risk Biotech Decisions Today,” will highlight the transformative power of AI in biotech decision-making.

Derisq empowers biotech leaders and investors to make informed decisions with confidence long before committing to clinical trials. By using GATC Health’s proprietary AI platform, Derisq delivers validated, actionable insights on drug safety, efficacy, and off-target risks, revolutionizing how the industry evaluates therapeutic potential. The University of California, Irvine confirmed Derisq’s predictive accuracy, with 91% specificity for off-target risks, and 86% sensitivity for target activation prediction.

GATC Health’s AI technology is trusted by Lloyd’s of London for clinical trial insurance and used by leading biopharma companies, insurance underwriters, and investors.





Watch Derisq video

Key Features and Benefits

Smarter Trial Design: AI-driven analysis for efficient, targeted clinical trials, reducing timelines, optimizing endpoints, and increasing odds of success.

AI-driven analysis for efficient, targeted clinical trials, reducing timelines, optimizing endpoints, and increasing odds of success. Investor Confidence: Data-backed insights for de-risking development decisions and providing stronger due diligence.

Data-backed insights for de-risking development decisions and providing stronger due diligence. Capital Efficiency: Early risk detection maximizes resource allocation to the highest-potential assets.

Early risk detection maximizes resource allocation to the highest-potential assets. Executive and Board Value: Transparent, defensible recommendations for strategic planning and reporting to boards and shareholders.

Transparent, defensible recommendations for strategic planning and reporting to boards and shareholders. Actionable Analytics: Includes recommendations, safety and efficacy predictions, off-target risk analysis for patient selection, quantitative clinical trial endpoint forecasts, and in-depth data for science teams.

Includes recommendations, safety and efficacy predictions, off-target risk analysis for patient selection, quantitative clinical trial endpoint forecasts, and in-depth data for science teams. Fast Delivery: No lengthy integration required; Derisq provides a comprehensive analysis within 3-4 weeks, tailored to answer users’ specific questions on trial endpoints and development challenges.

No lengthy integration required; Derisq provides a comprehensive analysis within 3-4 weeks, tailored to answer users’ specific questions on trial endpoints and development challenges. Validated Outcome: Derisq provides an assessment based on simulation of human biology, guiding drug development before enrolling patients or starting costly trials.

A recent case cited by Dr. David Mazzo, President and CEO of Lisata Therapeutics, described Derisq as “a powerful new tool to help reduce uncertainty and improve efficiency of research, development, and strategic decisions.”

Derisq is now available to biotech, pharma, investor, and regulatory teams, offering project-based confidential reporting for investigational compounds. To learn more or schedule an executive briefing, visit derisq.gatchealth.com.

About GATC Health

GATC Health is a tech-bio company revolutionizing drug discovery and development by simulating complex human biology to predict how drugs will perform in the body, achieving 91% specificity and 86% sensitivity. Trusted by the world’s largest insurance marketplace, biopharma, researchers, and investment partners, GATC Health's risk prediction product, the Derisq™ AI report, accurately assesses and predicts drug candidate safety, efficacy, and non-obvious side effects prior to the commitment of development capital. GATC Health’s AI platform is also generative, creating novel intellectual property, extending pipelines, and optimizing assets. By uniting advanced AI, multiomics, and predictive modeling, GATC Health accelerates breakthroughs and reduces costly late-stage failures to bring safer, more effective therapies to patients worldwide. For more information, visit www.gatchealth.com.

833-333-GATC • info@gatchealth.com

GATC Health

Michael Tattory

mtattory@lifescicomms.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6e5050e9-592a-4741-8e57-6b45db102f4a