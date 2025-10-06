GATC Health’s Derisq™ AI Report Introduced at Invitation-Only Webinar Hosted by ASTR Partners

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GATC Health Corp, a leading tech-bio company leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to transform drug discovery and development, announced that top investor relations advisory, astr partners, recently invited GATC Health to introduce the revolutionary new Derisq™ AI Report product to a select invite-only group of top life science leaders. The webinar, titled “Rethinking Risk – How AI Can Optimize Biotech Capital Allocation,” addressed the transformative power of AI in clinical optimization and strategic capital decisions.





Watch webinar

GATC Health’s newly launched Derisq™—the definitive AI report for predictive risk—simulates complex human biology to predict drug efficacy and safety, empowering biotech leaders and investors to make informed decisions with confidence long before committing to clinical trials. By using GATC Health’s proprietary AI platform, Derisq delivers validated, actionable insights, revolutionizing how the industry evaluates therapeutic potential. The University of California, Irvine confirmed Derisq’s performance, with 91% specificity for off-target risks, and 86% sensitivity for target activation prediction.

Dr. Stanley Lewis, CEO of A28 Therapeutics, who utilized Derisq for a Phase 2 clinical asset, remarked, “The clarity gained from Derisq was transformative. We identified hidden risks that would have threatened our trial enrollment and uncovered a new therapeutic opportunity—potentially saving us millions and placing our board and investors fully behind our strategic pivot.”





Watch Derisq video

Webinar Speakers and Backgrounds

Tomas Philipson: Former White House Economic Advisors Chair, bringing extensive expertise in health economics and policy.

Greg Sarafin: CEO of Sarafin Advisory and former Global Vice Chair at Ernst & Young, shares industry insights on capital allocation and business strategy.

Tyrone Lam: Chief Business Officer at GATC Health, specializing in AI-driven clinical trial solutions.

Hartaj Singh (Moderator): Founding Partner of Tecumseh Partners, former Managing Director at Oppenheimer and BTIG, providing valuation strategy, capital allocation, and investor positioning at critical inflection points to BioPharma companies.

Topics Covered

How AI can accurately predict clinical trial outcomes, enhancing molecule selection before capital deployment.

Strategies for using AI to guide capital allocation and reduce financial risk in the biotech sector.

Methods for rapid implementation of AI tools in organizations, driving efficiency and improved results.



Schedule your Derisq consultation

About GATC Health

GATC Health is a techbio company revolutionizing drug discovery and development through its Multiomics Advanced Technology™ (MAT) platform. Trusted by the world’s largest insurance marketplace, the company serves biopharma, healthcare, and investment partners by providing predictive analyses of molecules for safety and efficacy, as well as creating novel intellectual property and optimizing clinical strategies. MAT simulates complex human biology to predict how drugs will perform in the body, achieving 86% sensitivity and 91% specificity in a university validation study. By uniting advanced AI, multiomics, and predictive modeling, GATC is accelerating breakthroughs and reducing costly late-stage failures to bring safer, more effective therapies to patients worldwide. For more information, visit gatchealth.com.

833-333-GATC • info@gatchealth.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8640d1af-2220-4bcf-bc08-a8833678607a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/86609721-c02d-4fab-a9e3-ee50cb2ef140