GATC Health to Host Virtual KOL Event to Discuss Derisq™ AI Report: Predictive, Detailed Risk Assessment of Drug Candidates, on December 10, 2025

BOSTON, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GATC Health Corp, a leading tech-bio company leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to transform drug discovery and development, announced that it will host a virtual key opinion leader (KOL) event on Wednesday, December 10, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT. The event will feature Lin Yu, PhD (Former Managing Director, Oppenheimer Healthcare Investment Banking), Tomas Philipson, PhD (Former Acting Chairman, Council of Economic Advisers, Executive Office of the President), and Greg Sarafin (Former Global Vice Chair, Ernst & Young), who will join members of company management Rahul Gupta, MD, MPH, MBA, FACP (Former Director, National Drug Control Policy; President, GATC Health) and Tyrone Lam (Chief Business Officer, GATC Health), to discuss the company’s Derisq™AI Report providing predictive, detailed risk assessment for drug candidates. To register, click here.

The Derisq AI Report uses GATC Health’s proprietary AI platform to provide biopharma leaders and investors with an objective, data-driven assessment of a drug candidate’s likely endpoint performance—streamlining pipeline prioritization, optimizing trial design, and revealing risks that traditional approaches may overlook. It delivers validated, actionable insights on drug safety, efficacy, and off-target risks, revolutionizing how the industry evaluates therapeutic potential. This underlying technology has been independently verified by University of California Irvine, demonstrating 91% specificity and 86% sensitivity.

KOLs and members of company management will provide an overview of Derisq's elevated strategic planning, and how it empowers biotech leaders and investors to make informed decisions with confidence long before committing to clinical trials.

A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentations.

About Rahul Gupta, MD, MPH, MBA, FACP

Rahul Gupta, MD, MPH, MBA, FACP, was appointed as President of GATC Health in February 2025. He served as the first medical doctor to serve as the Director of National Drug Control Policy and lead the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP), a component of the Executive Office of the President, from 2021 until January 2025. ONDCP coordinates the nation’s $43 billion drug budget and federal policies, including prevention, harm reduction, treatment, recovery support, and supply reduction. A board-certified internist, Dr. Gupta has been a practicing primary care physician for more than 25 years, and has served in private practice and public health in towns as small as 1,900 residents and cities as large as 25 million. He has served as a local public health official and as the West Virginia Health Commissioner under two governors, where he brought together public health, law enforcement, healthcare, faith-based, business, and other community partners to solve local problems in novel and innovative ways. As the state’s Chief Health Officer, he led the opioid crisis response and launched a number of pioneering public health initiatives, including the Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome Birthscore program to identify high-risk infants, and the groundbreaking statewide Social Autopsy, which examined the lives of overdose victims to determine the factors that led to their deaths and what services could have prevented their deaths. Dr. Gupta has been recognized for his career of public service by the American Medical Association, the American Public Health Association, and by Governing Magazine, which named him their Public Health Official of the Year in 2018. Additionally, the Charleston Gazette-Mail named him as one of its West Virginians of the Year in 2017 for his service to the state. Dr. Gupta received his medical degree at the University of Delhi followed by subspecialty training in pulmonary medicine. He earned a master’s degree in public health from the University of Alabama-Birmingham and a global master’s of business administration degree from the London School of Business and Finance.

About V. Tyrone Lam

V. Tyrone Lam was appointed to the GATC Health Board of Advisors in May 2021, and as Chief Operating Officer in October 2021. He was appointed as Chief Business Officer in August 2024. He co-founded First Americans Health and Wellness, in October 2017, serving Native American and First Nations tribal members who suffer from diabetes and metabolic disorders from October 2017 until present. He has held various executive positions in the healthcare and entertainment/game television companies. Mr. Lam has a degree in political science and government from Virginia Tech University.

About Lin Yu, PhD

Lin Yu, PhD was Managing Director at Oppenheimer Healthcare Investment Banking until February 2023. Dr. Yu served a dual role as head of the firm’s Healthcare Royalty Monetization business and as an advisor for companies regarding equity capital markets strategies. He served as head of Medtech and then Life Science and Tools banking practices, working closely with seed-stage to publicly traded companies. Dr. Yu was directly involved in helping raise capital via equity, credit, royalty, and structured financing. Prior to joining Oppenheimer, he was a Managing Director at BTIG Healthcare Investment Banking. Previously, Lin was a Principal on the Healthcare Private Equity Team at KKR dedicated to its royalty and private credit strategy and a Director of Investment Research and Analysis at DRI Capital, a healthcare royalty-focused private equity firm. Earlier in his career, he was an Equity Research Analyst covering medical devices and technologies at Cowen & Co. Dr. Yu earned a Ph.D. and an M.S. from Columbia University in chemical engineering, where he focused his research on next-generation DNA sequencing technologies. He earned a B.S. in chemical engineering from The Cooper Union for Advancement of Science and Art.

About Tomas J. Philipson, PhD

Tomas J. Philipson, PhD is an economist who served as the Acting Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers in the Trump administration. He departed from the position and the Council at the end of June, 2020, to return to the University of Chicago. He holds the Daniel Levin Chair in Public Policy at the University of Chicago, with posts in the Harris School of Public Policy Studies, Department of Economics, and the Law School. He was a Director of the Becker Friedman Institute at the university. Mr. Philipson received an undergraduate degree in mathematics from Uppsala University, and a Masters’ degree in Economics from Wharton followed by a PhD in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania where he won the William Carey Prize for Outstanding Dissertation in 1990. After receiving his PhD, he joined the University of Chicago as a postdoctoral fellow and thereafter joined the faculty. He has been a visiting faculty member at Yale University and a visiting fellow at The World Bank. Philipson served in the George W. Bush administration as the senior economic advisor to the Commissioner of Food and Drugs (the head of the Food and Drug Administration), and subsequently as the senior economic advisor to the head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Philipson is a co-founder of Precision Health Economics, a healthcare consulting firm that was headquartered in Los Angeles. It was sold in 2015. Philipson is a founding editor of the journal Forums for Health Economics & Policy of Bepress, and has been on the editorial board of the journal Health Economics and The European Journal of Health Economics. His research has been published widely in journals such as The American Economic Review, Journal of Political Economy, Quarterly Journal of Economics, Journal of Economic Theory, Journal of Health Economics, Health Affairs, and Econometrica. Philipson has twice received the Kenneth Arrow Award of the International Health Economics Association (for best paper in the field of health economics). In addition, he was awarded the Garfield Award by Research America, the Prêmio Haralambos Simeonidis from the Brazilian Economic Association, and the Distinguished Economic Research Award from the Milken Institute.

About Greg Sarafin

Greg Sarafin spent seven years as an executive at a multinational technology company prior to joining EY in 2015, running one of the top five accounts at the firm and then managing the professional services P&L for Banking and Financial Markets in North America. He also held significant leadership positions in financial service technology and digital disruption across industries. In addition, he helped found a health payments dot-com and, prior to that, ran his own software development company. Greg earned a BS in Computer Science and Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania.

About GATC Health

GATC Health is a tech-bio company revolutionizing drug discovery and development by simulating complex human biology to predict how drugs will perform in the body, achieving 91% specificity and 86% sensitivity. Trusted by the world’s largest insurance marketplace, biopharma, researchers, and investment partners, GATC Health’s risk prediction product, the Derisq™ AI report, accurately assesses and predicts drug candidate safety, efficacy, and non-obvious side effects prior to the commitment of development capital. GATC Health’s AI platform is also generative, creating intellectual property, extending pipelines, and optimizing assets. By uniting advanced AI, multiomics, and predictive modeling, GATC Health accelerates breakthroughs and reduces costly late-stage failures to bring safer, more effective therapies to patients worldwide. For more information, visit www.gatchealth.com.

