Web Analytics Market Size to Reach a Valuation of USD 25.09 Billion by 2032 Due to Growing Adoption of Cloud Technology Globally | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Web Analytics Market size was valued at USD 6.29 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 25.09 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 19.02% over 2025-2032.

As e-commerce expands throughout markets and industries, businesses are depending increasingly on web analytics to describe customer experiences, pinpoint drop-offs, and improve conversion funnels. Because of the digital revolution occurring in many industries, there is a greater need than ever for KPIs to be measured and a digital strategy to be in line with them. These tools provide the campaigns a competitive edge and measure their effectiveness. This only strengthens the strategic value that web analytics offers when paired with integration with CRM and marketing automation tools. In light of this, web analytics is a crucial tool for data-driven decision making and for maintaining client interest in the current business climate.





Web Analytics Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 6.29 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 25.09 Billion CAGR CAGR of 19.02% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Solution (Heatmap Analytics, Search Engine Tracking and Ranking, Marketing Automation, Behavior-based Targeting, Others)

• By Deployment (On-premise, Cloud)

• By Enterprise Type (Small & Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises)

• By Application (Mobile Analytics, Online Marketing, Email Marketing, Social Media Analytics, Target & Behavioral Analysis, Display Advertising Optimization, Others)

• By Vertical (BFSI, Retail & E-commerce, Healthcare, Government, IT & Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Others) Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

Segmentation Analysis:

By Enterprise Type, the Market is Dominated by Large Enterprises in 2024

Large enterprises dominated the Web Analytics Market share in 2024 due to their vast digital infrastructure, higher marketing budgets, and demand for advanced analytics capabilities. Small and medium enterprises are projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 20.38% over 2025-2032, as every business is now hands on with digitizing their operations and the cloud-based analytics tools have become quite affordable recently.

By Application, Social Media Analytics Held the Largest Share of 22% in 2024

Social media analytics held the largest revenue share of 22% in 2024, due to growing attention of the brands toward real time engagement, sentiment tracking, and influencer impact measurement. Display advertising optimization is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 21.55% over 2025- 2032, owing to the rise in the digital advertising spend and the increasing adoption of programmatic advertising.

By Vertical, Retail and E-Commerce Led the Web Analytics Market Share

Retail and e-commerce dominated the Web Analytics Market with a 29% revenue share in 2024, attributed to its heavy dependency on digital platforms for sales and customer interaction. The IT and telecommunication segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 21.78% over 2025-2032, fueled by increased customer acquisition efforts and digital service delivery.

By Solution, Search Engine Tracking and Ranking Segment Led the Market with Highest Share

Search Engine Tracking and Ranking dominated the Web Analytics Market with a 31% revenue share in 2024 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 20.41% during 2025-2032. The segment’s dominance is fueled by companies that demand more visibility in search results, more traffic, thus more organic leads, which make the SEO performance a center stage of their marketing strategy.

By Deployment, The Cloud Segment Dominated the Market in 2024

Cloud segment led the Web Analytics Market with a 64% revenue share in 2024 and is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 19.97% over 2025-2032. This growth is driven by the movement toward scalable, cost-effective, and remotely accessible analytics platforms.

North America Dominated the Web Analytics Market in 2024; Asia Pacific is Expected to Grow with the Fastest CAGR of 21.46% over 2025-2032

North America dominated the Web Analytics Market with a 40% revenue share in 2024 due to the presence of mature digital ecosystem, high adoption of the technologies, and presence of key providers in the block. Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 21.46% over 2025-2032 due to rapid digitalization, expanding e-commerce penetration, and increasing internet user base.

Recent Developments:

June 2025: Google Analytics 360 introduces Property Syncing to replicate custom dimensions/metrics across sub properties, ensuring consistent configurations.

December 2024: Matomo 5.2.0 released with enhanced security features, stronger privacy controls, and performance improvements for the core platform.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

ENVIRONMENTAL COMPLIANCE METRICS – helps you understand the regulatory pressure and sustainability benchmarks across key markets. With increasing global data privacy mandates like GDPR, CCPA, and India’s DPDP Act, compliance is now a core feature of web analytics tools. Over 72% of web analytics platforms have integrated compliance-ready features including cookie consent management and anonymized tracking, reflecting rising regulatory pressure on digital data handling.

CAPACITY UTILIZATION RATES – helps you identify whether the industry is facing overcapacity or undersupply, which impacts pricing and investment decisions. Enterprise-grade platforms are reaching 90%+ data processing capacity, particularly during peak seasonal traffic. This signals a growing need for scalable infrastructure and edge analytics capabilities, while smaller platforms may be underutilized, creating a price-competitive segment for SMEs.

SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTION INDEX – helps you identify regions or suppliers at higher risk due to geopolitical or logistical factors. The growing reliance on third-party tag managers, CDNs, and real-time data processors introduces supply chain risks tied to regional service outages and geopolitical data restrictions. Vendors with localized data hosting are gaining traction in high-compliance markets such as the EU and APAC.

TECHNOLOGICAL ADOPTION RATE – helps you uncover opportunities for investment or innovation in underpenetrated areas. Advanced features including real-time dashboards, AI-powered insights, and no-code tag management are being adopted rapidly, yet only 48% of users fully utilize customizable integration capabilities with CRM, ERP, and ad-tech stacks. This gap presents a key growth opportunity for vendors focusing on seamless integration.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key players in the market backed by an analysis of their growth projections, market reach, product/service offerings and recent developments. The market remains dominated by a few major players, but tool-specific differentiation (user journey mapping, heatmaps, and conversion attribution models) is driving competition. Open-source tools are also gaining ground due to cost-efficiency and flexibility, especially in emerging markets.

