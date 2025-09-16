Aqua-Tots Swim School Grows Canadian Presence with Orléans Opening

Mesa, Arizona, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua-Tots Swim School, the largest international swim school franchise, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest Canadian location in the vibrant city of Ottawa, Ontario in the suburb of Orléans. With the addition of the Orléans school, Aqua-Tots now has six locations throughout Canada, expanding the company’s mission to save lives worldwide.



Aqua-Tots was founded in the Phoenix area in 1991 by Ron and Jane Sciarro. A major turning point came in 2005 when they joined forces with Paul and Heather Preston, launching a revolutionary approach to swim instruction with their indoor swim school model. This innovation made it possible for families to access safe, consistent swim lessons throughout the year. Since then, Aqua-Tots has grown into a global leader in swim education, delivering over five million lessons annually with a focus on top-tier instruction for children of all ages and abilities.

“Every new location helps us teach more children these essential, lifesaving water safety skills,” said Craig Wright, CEO of Aqua-Tots Swim School. “We're proud to have a second school opening in the Ottawa area and are excited to be bringing Aqua-Tots to the Orléans community. We look forward to helping local families feel safer and more confident around the water.”

This mission is more urgent than ever. In Canada, approximately 500 people drown each year, and children under five are among those most at risk (Lifesaving Society). The Lifesaving Society has a goal to reduce drownings by 95% among children one to four years of age by 2027, and education from local swim schools like Aqua-Tots makes a critical contribution to this effort.





Canadian owned and operated by Rebecca Swedlove, Aqua-Tots Orléans offers private, small group, and Fast Track lessons. The school features a 18.2-meter-long, 32-degree-Celsius indoor pool, with 14 swim zones, 19 changing rooms, a fully stocked vanity, baby changing tables and swimsuit dryers. Behind the glass viewing area, parents can enjoy a front row seat to their children’s swimming lessons in the school’s signature cozy, red chairs. Located at 110 Place d'Orléans Drive, the 2,895-square-meter school is attached to the Place d'Orléans Mall and neighbors Highway 174, making it conveniently located to serve families in Orléans, Ottawa, and surrounding areas.



“Our school is close to the Ottawa River and many bodies of water, making swim lessons essential for the safety of children here,” said Swedlove. “With a dedicated boot and coat room, complimentary coffee and tea, and a kids’ zone, we want families to feel at home here. Our team is well-equipped and ready to help more children in our community learn the lifesaving skill of swimming.”



Today, Aqua-Tots Swim School operates in 14 countries and teaches more than five million swim lessons every year. They remain committed to offering the highest quality swim instruction for children of all ages and abilities, starting as early as four months old.



For more details, follow Aqua-Tots Orléans’s social media pages on Facebook and Instagram or visit aqua-tots.com/orleans.

About Aqua-Tots Swim School

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim School is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Aqua-Tots is recognized in Franchise Business Review’s Top 100 Franchises for Women in 2024, Entrepreneur's Top 15 Children’s Franchises of 2023, Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 and Franchise Times’ Top 200, Aqua-Tots has 175 locations in 25 states across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit aquatotsfranchise.com and for more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit aqua-tots.com and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram.

