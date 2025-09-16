Buffr SMART celebrates 100th 5-star Google Review, Cementing Role as Best Oura Ring Cover

New York, NY, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oura ring cover maker Buffr today announced that its flagship product, Buffr SMART, has received its 100th 5-star review on Google, reflecting the brand’s growing reputation as the best smart ring protector for Oura rings. This milestone underscores Buffr’s commitment to quality, comfort, and everyday protection for active lifestyles.





Buffr SMART is designed to fit over your Oura ring to protect it from scratches

"Reaching 100 perfect reviews isn’t just about the number—it’s about the trust our community has placed in Buffr," said the Buffr team. "We’re proud to create a product that blends style, comfort, and peace of mind for people who rely on their smart rings every day."

Why Customers Choose Buffr SMART to Protect Their Oura Rings

Perfect fit: Works with Oura, Ultrahuman, RingConn, and similar smart rings

Works with Oura, Ultrahuman, RingConn, and similar smart rings Hook-on grip: Secures inside your ring without slipping or shifting

Lightweight & sensor-safe: Protects without affecting accuracy

Durable comfort: Made from skin-safe silicone for all-day wear

Proven performance: 100+ 5-star Google reviews from real users

With national coverage in Business Insider, Yahoo Finance, and AP News, the company's momentum continues to build within the Oura ring cover market. From workouts and yoga to demanding jobs and daily routines, Buffr SMART has become the go-to choice for users who want to protect their Oura rings while keeping their style intact.

Frequently Asked Questions About Oura Ring Covers

Q: Why does an Oura Ring need a cover?

A: Oura rings are sturdily built but are prone to scratches especially from weightlifting, travel, strenuous work, etc.

Q: Why is Buffr SMART the best Oura Ring cover?

A: With 100+ 5-star reviews, customers consistently highlight its comfort, secure fit, and proven protection.

Q: Does Buffr SMART affect ring tracking?

A: No. It’s designed to avoid interference with sensors and performance.

Q: How long does Buffr last?

A: Buffr is made with durable, high-quality silicone built for daily wear.

Q: Can I use Buffr with other rings besides Oura?

A: Yes, it also works with Ultrahuman, RingConn, and similar smart rings.





Buffr SMART can be worn daily in a variety of activities

About Buffr



Buffr was founded with a clear purpose: to help people live active, dynamic lifestyles without compromising their individuality or sense of style. As an independent, US-based, female-owned brand, Buffr creates high-quality, stylish silicone protectors and fitness accessories designed for everyday life. From smart rings to engagement rings and other cherished jewelry, Buffr products offer a balance of protection, comfort, and confidence—allowing wearers to seamlessly transition from work to workouts to leisure. With over 20,000 Buffrs sold and a growing community of 5-star reviews, Buffr has become a trusted choice for athletes, professionals, and anyone who values both function and style. Whether you’re lifting weights, practicing yoga, working with your hands, or simply navigating daily life, Buffr provides innovative solutions that safeguard what matters most. For more information, visit www.buffr.co

