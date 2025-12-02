Award-winning Oura ring cover Buffr SMART now available as 3-pack

New York, NY, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buffr, a leading name in stylish silicone protectors and fitness accessories, is thrilled to announce the availability of its award-winning Buffr SMART Oura ring cover in a convenient 3-pack. This innovative product, designed to offer superior protection and style for Oura ring users, has been recognized as the best Oura ring cover by both Digital Journal and Tech Bullion.





Award-winning Oura ring cover Buffr SMART now available in 3-pack

Buffr SMART is crafted to meet the needs of individuals who lead active, dynamic lifestyles without compromising their individuality or sense of style. As a female-owned, US-based brand, Buffr continues to set the standard in creating high-quality, stylish solutions that seamlessly transition from work to workouts to leisure.

With over 40,000 Buffrs sold and a growing community of 5-star reviews, Buffr has become a trusted choice for athletes, professionals, and anyone who values both function and style. The Buffr SMART ring cover is no exception, offering a balance of protection, comfort, and confidence for Oura ring users.

"The introduction of the Buffr SMART 3-pack is a testament to our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction," said the CEO of Buffr. "We are proud to offer a product that not only meets the high standards of our customers but also enhances their everyday experiences."

For those interested in learning more about the benefits of Oura ring covers and why Buffr SMART stands out, Buffr provides a comprehensive Guide to Oura Ring Covers.

Buffr's dedication to quality and style ensures that every product is designed with the user in mind, providing innovative solutions that safeguard what matters most. Whether lifting weights, practicing yoga, or navigating daily life, Buffr SMART offers the perfect blend of protection and style.

About Buffr



Buffr was founded with a clear purpose: to help people live active, dynamic lifestyles without compromising their individuality or sense of style. As an independent, US-based, female-owned brand, Buffr creates high-quality, stylish silicone protectors and fitness accessories designed for everyday life. From smart rings to engagement rings and other cherished jewelry, Buffr products offer a balance of protection, comfort, and confidence—allowing wearers to seamlessly transition from work to workouts to leisure. With over 20,000 Buffrs sold and a growing community of 5-star reviews, Buffr has become a trusted choice for athletes, professionals, and anyone who values both function and style. Whether you’re lifting weights, practicing yoga, working with your hands, or simply navigating daily life, Buffr provides innovative solutions that safeguard what matters most. For more information, visit www.buffr.co

Press inquiries

Buffr

https://shopbuffr.com

Buffr Media Department

contact@mybuffr.com