Award-winning ring cover brand Buffr launches new website

New York, NY, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buffr, a leading name in the realm of stylish and functional silicone ring protectors, is thrilled to announce the launch of its newly revamped website. This development marks a significant milestone for the independent, US-based, female-owned brand, renowned for its commitment to helping individuals maintain active lifestyles without sacrificing personal style.





The all new Buffr website at shopbuffr.com





The new website offers an enhanced user experience, showcasing Buffr's extensive range of high-quality products designed to protect cherished jewelry and support dynamic lifestyles. Visitors can explore Buffr's innovative solutions, including the acclaimed Buffr SMART, which has recently been recognized as the best Oura ring cover by both Digital Journal and TechBullion.

Buffr Smart's recognition by these prestigious platforms underscores the brand's dedication to quality and innovation. The product's design offers a perfect blend of protection, comfort, and style, making it a preferred choice for athletes, professionals, and style-conscious individuals alike.

"The launch of our new website is a testament to Buffr's ongoing commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction," said the CEO of Buffr. "We are excited to provide our community with a platform that not only highlights our award-winning products but also enhances their shopping experience."

With over 40,000 Buffrs sold and a growing community of 5-star reviews, Buffr continues to be a trusted choice for those who value both function and style. The new website is designed to reflect the brand's ethos, offering seamless navigation and detailed product information to assist customers in making informed choices.

Buffr's innovative approach to product design ensures that wearers can transition effortlessly from work to workouts to leisure, safeguarding what matters most. The launch of the new website is a strategic step in expanding Buffr's reach and reinforcing its position as a leader in the industry.

About Buffr



Buffr was founded with a clear purpose: to help people live active, dynamic lifestyles without compromising their individuality or sense of style. As an independent, US-based, female-owned brand, Buffr creates high-quality, stylish silicone protectors and fitness accessories designed for everyday life. From smart rings to engagement rings and other cherished jewelry, Buffr products offer a balance of protection, comfort, and confidence—allowing wearers to seamlessly transition from work to workouts to leisure. With over 20,000 Buffrs sold and a growing community of 5-star reviews, Buffr has become a trusted choice for athletes, professionals, and anyone who values both function and style. Whether you’re lifting weights, practicing yoga, working with your hands, or simply navigating daily life, Buffr provides innovative solutions that safeguard what matters most. For more information, visit www.buffr.co

