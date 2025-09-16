Standard Premium Finance Appoints Renee Magness as Senior Account Executive to Drive Midwest Expansion

MIAMI, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: SPFX) (“Standard Premium”), a leading specialty finance company, announces the appointment of industry veteran Renee Magness as senior account executive, supporting the company’s strategic expansion in the Midwest region.

Throughout her career, Magness has managed receivables portfolios valued over $100 million, while maintaining industry-leading cancellation ratios and delivering exceptional service. Magness brings more than fifteen years of experience in premium finance and a proven track record of driving sales growth and strengthening client relationships. She has held leadership roles building and managing specialized divisions, training teams and driving client growth.

Welcoming Magness to the team, William Koppelmann, CEO, Standard Premium, says, “Renee’s depth of experience and proven ability to build strong client relationships make her the ideal leader to guide our Midwest expansion. We are confident her expertise will help us extend our footprint westward and expand our presence and impact in the Midwest market.”

At Standard Premium, Magness will apply her expertise in client development, operational excellence and portfolio management to drive growth across the Midwest. Her ability to combine strategic sales approaches with innovative process improvements will help expand Standard Premium’s reach, deepen relationships with agents and accelerate the Company’s momentum as it aggressively builds west of the Mississippi. With her leadership, the Company is well-positioned to capture new opportunities and strengthen its reputation as a trusted partner in premium finance.

About Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc.

Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: SPFX), is a specialty finance company which has financed premiums on over $2 Billion of property and casualty insurance policies since 1991. We currently operate in 38 states and are seeking M&A opportunities of synergistic businesses to leverage economies of scale. https://www.standardpremium.com/

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and within the meaning of Section 27a of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21e of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding our anticipated growth and strategic initiatives related to our business development and leadership appointments. Our actual results may differ from expectations presented or implied herein and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in our expectations, business plans or any change in events, conditions or results.

Additional information concerning risk factors relating to our business is contained in Item 1A Risk Factors of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 10, 2025 which is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or on the Investor Relations section of our website, standardpremium.com.

