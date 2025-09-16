NJ Healthy Aging Summit to Promote Wellness, Prevention, and Safer Pain Management for Older Adults

Atlantic City, NJ, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an effort to educate an older adult population that has felt the impact of the opioid epidemic, the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey will host the “NJ Healthy Aging Summit: Opioid Safety & Alternatives” from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, September 26, at the Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino.

The summit comes at a critical time, as data show New Jersey’s older adults are increasingly vulnerable to the impact of opioids and other prescription drugs. From January to April 2025, adults aged 55 to 64 recorded the highest number of suspected overdose deaths in the state, with 87 fatalities, more than any other age group.

“The need for education and prevention is urgent,” said Angelo M. Valente, Executive Director of the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey. “This summit offers timely resources to help older New Jersey residents and those who care for them understand the risks of opioid use, explore safer pain management alternatives, and make more informed health decisions.”

Nationally, CDC data show that people aged 65 and older experienced an 11.4 percent increase in drug-overdose deaths from 2022 to 2023, the sharpest rise among any age group. The CDC also reports that about one in eight older adults fills at least one opioid prescription each year, with nearly 5 percent receiving four or more prescriptions annually. Additionally, public health experts warn that prescription drug use is contributing to fatal falls among older adults.

The statewide summit will bring together healthcare professionals, community leaders, aging specialists, and advocates to promote strategies for healthier, safer aging. Sessions will highlight safe medication practices, non-opioid approaches to pain management, and resources available through New Jersey’s Division of Aging Services and local coalitions.

“Healthy aging goes far beyond healthcare. It encompasses education, prevention, movement, and community,” Valente said. “We’re creating a space where older adults can learn, move, and connect, while building confidence to manage their health proactively.”

Robin Stoloff, veteran health reporter and host of Living Well with Robin Stoloff, will serve as Master of Ceremonies.

Dr. Holly Geyer, a nationally recognized expert from the Mayo Clinic and physician lead of its Opioid Stewardship Program, will be the keynote speaker. She will address the risks associated with opioid use in older adults and offer guidance on safer alternatives.

Throughout the day, attendees will also take part in movement and mindfulness breaks led by Shebah Carfagna, founder of Panache Fitness and an AARP-sponsored fitness expert. Her interactive sessions will reinforce the summit’s focus on healthy aging, strength, and resilience.

Other featured speakers include Donna M. Lisi, an award-winning board-certified geriatric pharmacist; Pam Capaci, CEO of Hope Sheds Light; Sarah Vi Cerreto, a holistic nurse from Hackensack University Medical Center; Kristina Zuck, a board-certified acupuncturist and vice president of the New Jersey Acupuncture Society; Mansi Bhatnagar, RPh., a regional pharmaceutical consultant for the New Jersey Division of Aging Services; and Samantha Harries, the operations manager for the New Jersey Prevention Network.

Breakfast at the summit is sponsored by Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit NJHealthyAging.org.

###

Best known for its statewide substance use prevention advertising campaign, the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey is a private not-for-profit coalition of professionals from the communications, corporate and government communities whose collective mission is to reduce demand for illicit drugs in New Jersey through media communication. To date, more than $200 million in broadcast time and print space has been donated to the Partnership’s New Jersey campaign, making it the largest public service advertising campaign in New Jersey’s history. Since its inception, the Partnership has garnered 230 advertising and public relations awards from national, regional and statewide media organizations.