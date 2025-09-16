LAMBORGHINI PREGUNTA CONCEPT JETS INTO BROAD ARROW ZOUTE CONCOURS AUCTION

BICESTER, United Kingdom, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broad Arrow Auctions, a Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY) company, presents what is considered to be the last Lamborghini concept car to be built on a pure Lamborghini platform, the Pregunta. A truly unique piece of Lamborghini and performance car history, it will be offered for sale for the first time in over a decade at the Broad Arrow Zoute Concours Auction.

This welcome addition to the international collector car auction calendar will take place on 10 October 2025 at Approach Golf in Knokke-Heist, in collaboration with Zoute Grand Prix Car Week, where the Pregunta will be a highlight among an impressive catalogue of over 75 highly collectable cars.

The ultimate expression of automotive creativity, concept cars rarely make it into production and are immortalised forever as a showcase of design and engineering. Often outlandish, futuristic and full of clues to the design of models to come, they are always unique, making them arguably among the most collectable cars of them all.

The 1998 Lamborghini Pregunta (Estimate: €2,500,000 - €3,500,000) is one such concept, a rarely seen result of the collaboration between Lamborghini and French coachbuilder Carrosserie Heuliez. Originally commissioned when Lamborghini was owned by Chrysler, the Pregunta debuted at the 1998 Paris Motor Show, just months after Lamborghini had been part of a Volkswagen Group buying spree that included Bentley and Bugatti. Based on the Diablo, the Pregunta is regarded by many as the last truly radical concept car to carry the famous Lamborghini name.

“The Lamborghini Pregunta is a striking piece of design that combines both the superb engineering of Lamborghini and the fighter-jet inspired design created by Heuliez,” says Joe Twyman, VP of Sales for Broad Arrow’s EMEA Region. “We are extremely honoured to offer this incredibly unique piece of Lamborghini and supercar history to the collector car market and expect considerable interest in what is a genuinely fresh-to-market opportunity for collectors around the world.”

Styled by Heuliez’s head of design, Marc Deschamps, whose impressive portfolio includes the Lamborghini Jalpa, the Pregunta comes from a time when concept cars stunned onlookers and grabbed headlines. As with more recent Lamborghini models such as the Reventón of 2007 and the Egoista concept of 2013, the Pregunta was inspired by a fighter jet, the French Dassault Rafale.

It features carbon fibre bodywork by Heuliez, with vast air intakes that mimic those of the fighter jet. So too do the canopy-like scissor doors, the wraparound glass and the same Matte Grey paint of the Rafale.

The interior is equally fighter jet-inspired, with glass screens, aviation-style seats trimmed in Azure Blue Alcantara, fibre-optic lighting and rear-view cameras. A Formula One-derived Magneti Marelli digital instrument cluster provided essential information and the Pregunta was fitted with an Alpine audio system.

The underpinnings of the Diablo were extensively reworked, including a switch to rear-wheel drive. The 5.7-litre V12 produced 537 PS and 605 Nm of torque, all controlled through a five-speed manual gearbox. It could hit 100 km/h in just 3.9 seconds and go on to a top speed of 337 km/h, while its Quicksilver exhaust generated a soundtrack that reflected the car’s fighter-jet inspiration.

The Pregunta proved to be an inspiration for future models from Sant’Agata, ultimately contributing to what would become the Murciélago. Owned by Heuliez, the Pregunta continued to be displayed by Lamborghini at trade shows and promotional events around the world throughout the decade after it debuted in Paris, making its final appearance under Heuliez ownership at Retromobile in 2007. Sold to a private collector in 2008, it participated in a number of exhibition events and was finally issued a Lamborghini Polo Storico certificate in 2014. Lamborghini’s heritage division then inspected and serviced this unique concept in 2021 before Santa’Agata became its home, when it was placed on display in the famous Museo Lamborghini.

“Not only is the Pregunta an incredible piece of supercar history, being able to offer this unique concept fresh from its time on display in the Lamborghini Museum in Sant’Agata, further enhances its desirability,” says Gregory Tuytens, Head of Consignments in Belgium and the Netherlands for Broad Arrow. “We are thrilled to offer this unique Lamborghini to collectors at our Zoute Concours Auction, and look forward to welcoming collectors in person, on the telephone and online for what we expect to be some very exciting bidding.”

Additional information on Broad Arrow’s Zoute Concours Auction is available at broadarrowauctions.com and the complete digital catalogue for the auction will be available shortly.

Additional images of the Lamborghini Pregunta are available to media on request. Interviews with Broad Arrow experts can be arranged and private viewings of the Pregunta will be considered. Member of the press interesting in attending the Zoute Concours Auction and preview are invited to contact a member of the Broad Arrow press team.





Editor’s Notes

About Broad Arrow Auctions

Broad Arrow Auctions, a Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY) company, is a leading global collector car auction house. Founded in 2021 by highly experienced industry veterans, Broad Arrow offers exceptional quality cars to collectors and enthusiasts around the world. As the fastest growing auction house in its segment, Broad Arrow’s flagship annual events include The Monterey Jet Center Auction, in conjunction with Motorlux in California, The Amelia Auction, as the official auction of The Amelia (Concours d’Elegance) in Florida, and The Porsche Auction, in conjunction with Air | Water by Luftgekühlt in California. Broad Arrow expanded its global footprint in 2023, with renowned car specialists joining the team in the UK and Europe. Broad Arrow launched its first auction in Europe in May 2025 as the new official auction house of the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in Italy in partnership with BMW AG. Broad Arrow now expands its global auction footprint with three new auctions in 2025 to be held during Zoute Grand Prix, Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, and Auto Zürich. Learn more at broadarrowauctions.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)

Hagerty is an automotive enthusiast brand committed to saving driving and to fueling car culture for future generations. The company is a leading provider of specialty vehicle insurance, expert car valuation data and insights, live and digital car auction services, immersive events and automotive entertainment custom made for the 67 million Americans who self-describe as car enthusiasts. Hagerty also operates in Canada and the U.K. and is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, a community of over 875,000 who can’t get enough of cars. For more information, please visit www.hagerty.com or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, X and LinkedIn.

About Zoute Grand Prix Car Week

Zoute Grand Prix is a wondrous world of high-end lifestyle and art events, with cars as the centre of attention. The five-day festival is a gathering of passionate collectors, connoisseurs, and automotive aficionados who share a love for timeless cars and exclusivity. The event offers a diverse variety of rallies, GT tours, car and art exhibitions, and auctions. Alongside the most stunning classic and luxury cars, guests indulge in the finest gastronomy, with top chefs and premium dining experiences. Through every Zoute Grand Prix experience, guests enjoy world-class service and the warmest welcome in a setting of pure elegance. Learn more about Zoute Grand Prix at zoutegrandprix.be.

