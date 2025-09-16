DigiCert Acquires Valimail, a Global Leader in Zero Trust Email Authentication Security

Lehi, Utah, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEWS SUMMARY:

Accelerates DigiCert’s platform strategy by establishing zero trust email authentication as a new DigiCert ONE capability



Expands DigiCert into a $4B+ market for paid DMARC solutions with the addition of Valimail



Strengthens the DigiCert ONE platform to secure against the #1 source of cyber threat: phishing and spoofing



Delivers customers unified protection for websites, software, devices, and soon, email



DigiCert, a leading provider of digital trust, backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with its affiliates, “Clearlake”), Crosspoint Capital Partners L.P. (“Crosspoint”), and TA Associates Management L.P. (“TA”), today announced the acquisition of Valimail, a market leader in zero trust email authentication delivered as a service. With more than 92,000 clients worldwide, up 70% this past year, Valimail is recognized as a leader in protecting organizations from phishing, spoofing, and domain-based threats.



The acquisition advances DigiCert’s strategy of delivering end-to-end digital trust. Valimail adds leadership in zero trust email authentication to the DigiCert ONE platform that already brings together public CA, private PKI, certificate lifecycle management, and DNS to give customers a unified view of digital trust.

Amit Sinha, DigiCert CEO

"Our strategy has always been to expand our platform's capabilities with technologies that solve emerging threats for customers, and we believe that email authentication is the next logical step for DigiCert ONE. This strategy has guided our evolution from the world's largest certificate authority company into a digital trust platform leader. Today, the rise of AI and the looming threat of quantum computing against current encryption have made it clear that the future of digital trust must be built on the belief that every digital interaction requires the right level of protection. Valimail is a leader in zero trust email authentication, with durable, foundational technology that is essential for securing email interactions at scale."



Valimail is a pioneer in Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting, and Conformance (DMARC). Today, the company protects global brands, enterprises, and government agencies, and holds the industry’s most robust portfolio of DMARC-related patents. Valimail is also the only DMARC provider with FedRAMP authorization, underscoring its leadership in highly regulated environments.



DigiCert is also a leading global provider of Mark Certificates (MCs) and Verified Mark Certificates (VMCs), which enable organizations to display verified brand logos in customer inboxes. When combined with DMARC, VMCs power BIMI (Brand Indicators for Message Identification), allowing users to instantly recognize trusted emails. This not only helps prevent phishing but also reinforces brand identity with visual trust indicators such as the blue check mark alongside the sender’s name. By bringing together DMARC enforcement, VMCs, and DigiCert’s leadership in digital trust, organizations can deliver a safer and more trustworthy email experience for their customers.

Alex Garcia-Tobar, Valimail CEO

“Our mission has always been to authenticate the world’s communications, starting with email. Teaming up with DigiCert helps accelerate our joint mission globally, aligning with the company’s broader trust ecosystem and ensuring that organizations are secure not only in their email, but across all their digital interactions. As a growth company, we’re excited to work closely with Amit and his leadership team to capture a larger share of the $4B+ market opportunity ahead of us.”

Advisors

Sidley Austin LLP served as legal advisor to DigiCert. Piper Sandler served as the exclusive financial advisor to Valimail while Fenwick & West LLP served as legal advisor.

About Valimail

Valimail is a global leader in Zero Trust email authentication and invented hosted DMARC in 2015 and DMARC-as-a-service in 2021. In use by 92,000 clients globally, the company’s full line of cloud-native solutions authenticate sender identity to stop phishing, protect brands, and ensure compliance. From neighborhood shops to the world’s largest brands, many organizations use these solutions to secure their emails. Valimail holds a robust portfolio of 20 patents that unlock DMARC for businesses at scale and is the only DMARC solution to earn FedRAMP authorization. Valimail employees Chair and co-Chair many critical ecosystem bodies, such as the IETF DMARC Working Group, and the AuthIndicators Working Group developing BIMI. The premier DMARC partner for Microsoft 365 environments, Valimail also holds leadership positions on every key industry standards bodies, driving today’s email authentication policies and tomorrow’s cybersecurity advancements for everyone. For more information, please visit www.valimail.com

About DigiCert

DigiCert is a leading global provider of digital trust, enabling individuals and businesses to engage online with the confidence that their footprint in the digital world is secure. DigiCert® ONE, the platform for digital trust, provides organizations with centralized visibility and control over a broad range of public and private trust needs, securing websites, enterprise access and communication, software, identity, content and devices. DigiCert pairs its award-winning software with its industry leadership in standards, support and operations, and is the digital trust provider of choice for leading companies around the world. For more information, visit www.digicert.com or follow @digicert.

About Clearlake

Clearlake Capital Group is a global investment firm managing integrated platforms spanning private equity, liquid and private credit, and other related strategies. Founded in 2006, the firm has more than $90 billion of assets under management and has led or co-led over 400 investments globally. With deep knowledge and operational expertise across the technology, industrials, and consumer sectors, Clearlake seeks to partner with experienced management teams, providing patient, long-term capital and aiming to drive value through its active hands-on operating approach, O.P.S.® (Operations, People, Strategy). Headquartered in Santa Monica, Clearlake maintains a global footprint with offices in Dallas, New York, London, Dublin, Luxembourg, Abu Dhabi, and Singapore. For more information, please visit clearlake.com or follow us on LinkedIn.



About TA

TA is a leading global private equity firm focused on scaling growth in profitable companies. Since 1968, TA has invested in more than 560 companies across its five core sectors - technology, business services, financial services, healthcare and consumer. Leveraging its deep industry expertise and strategic resources, TA collaborates with management teams worldwide to help high-quality companies deliver lasting value. The firm has raised $65 billion in capital to date and has more than 160 investment professionals across offices in Boston, Menlo Park, Austin, London, Mumbai and Hong Kong. More information about TA can be found at www.ta.com.



About Crosspoint Capital Partners

Crosspoint Capital is an investment firm that focuses on the cybersecurity and infrastructure software markets. Crosspoint has assembled a group of successful operators, investors and sector experts to partner with foundational technology companies and drive differentiated returns. Crosspoint has offices in Menlo Park, CA and Boston, MA. For more information visit: www.crosspointcapital.com.