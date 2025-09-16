Ringkjøbing Landbobank issues Tier 2 capital

Ringkjøbing Landbobank has entered into an agreement with an institutional investor on a private placement issue of Tier 2 capital for a total amount of EUR 70 million, effective from 24 September 2025.

The maturity date of the issue is 3 February 2036 with a first call (redemption option) on 3 February 2031.

The interest for the entire term to maturity is agreed at a 3-month Euribor rate plus a margin of 160 basis points and with fixing of interest every three months.

The issue is part of the bank’s ongoing capital planning.





