SeaFi Launches $ 1,000,000 IDO for Lendr.fi ($RWAL) with Whitelist and Reward Campaigns Active Until September 19





HONG KONG, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaFi, the AI-powered Web3 launchpad redefining decentralized fundraising, is proud to announce the official launch of the IDO for Lendr.fi ($RWAL) with a total allocation of $ 1,000,000. No registration required, and backed by a 12-hour refund guarantee.

In the run-up to the IDO, SeaFi has rolled out community engagement initiatives, including a $250,000 whitelist allocation and $500 USDT in rewards, available to participants until September 19, 2025.

Campaign Participation Link:

Galxe Whitelist and Reward: https://app.galxe.com/quest/seapad/GCvQwt8GCw



Lendr.fi ($RWAL) IDO schedule:

Snapshot time: 0:00 UTC Sep 22

Start time: 0:00 UTC Sep 23

End time: 0:00 UTC Sep 24



IDO details:

Ticker: $RWAL

Network: BNB Chain

Soft Cap: $500,000

Hard Cap: $1,000,000

Price: $0.03

Vesting schedule: 15% at TGE, 1-month cliff, 4-month vesting

No Registration required

Standard 12h refundable

Listing date: Sep 25, 2025

Loyalty Reward: up to 3%, final rate confirmed post-listing

About Lendr.fi ($RWAL)

Lendr.fi is the first platform to bring real-world assets (RWAs) like the S&P 500, gold, real estate, and thematic ETFs (AI, healthcare…) fully on-chain through liquid-staked tokens.

Key highlights:

1:1 backed RWA tokens , verified via Chainlink Proof of Reserves .



, verified via . Enhanced yields with liquid staking and hedge-fund–grade trading strategies.



with liquid staking and hedge-fund–grade trading strategies. Legal compliance (ERC-3643) , DeFi compatibility, and 24/7 trading.



, DeFi compatibility, and 24/7 trading. Achieved $130k revenue & 5,000+ users in beta without marketing.



in beta without marketing. Targeting the $16T RWA market by 2030.



by 2030. Winner of BNB Chain Zero2Hero & Chainlink Hackathon .



. Experienced team (CME Group, Token2049, Ethereum PR…) and a 70,000+ member community .



. Partnerships with Circle, Chainlink, OKX Wallet, Avalanche, Brinc (Animoca) .

. Dubbed “Ethena for RWAs”, Lendr is pioneering the tokenization of traditional assets into Web3.



