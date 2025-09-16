Ready to Lead: 4-H Youth Earn $20,000 in Scholarships for Turning Challenges into Community Impact

Washington, D.C., Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When leadership, resilience and youth impact come together, 4-H Youth in Action winners are at the forefront. Teenagers often receive negative visibility, but four teenagers turned personal challenges into powerful platforms for change, inspiring their peers and strengthening their communities. Each winner receives a $5,000 scholarship and serves as a National 4-H Council spokesperson, sharing their stories to inspire young people across the country and help them become Beyond Ready for the future.

The 2026 4-H Youth in Action winners are:

Antonio Becker, 19, of Minnesota – When high school pressures of unrealistic body image standards left him with negative health effects that led to hospitalization, Becker rebuilt his confidence through 4-H and emerged as a leader, inspiring youth through a series of workshops. As a member of the University of Minnesota's Cooperative Extension, he used his platform as a Minnesota State 4-H Ambassador to champion emotional well-being.

Esther Bonney, 18, of Maryland – After experiencing immense grief from the loss of her brother, she found comfort and purpose in nature as a member of the University of Maryland Cooperative Extension 4-H program. Bonney had opportunities to learn more about the environment, which led her to start Nurture Natives, a nonprofit that promotes biodiversity and youth-led environmental action. Her initiatives have touched more than 80,000 people and earned her national recognition, including a Presidential Environmental Youth Award.





Owen Brosanders, 18, of Arizona – Having personally experienced extreme heat in Tucson, he became an environmental champion. A member of the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension, Brosanders is a student representative on his local school board. He also led a young adult coalition that successfully advanced youth-led resolutions in the Tucson Unified School District, proving the power of youth-driven civic engagement.

Graycie Montfort, 17, of Texas – Born with significant hearing loss, she was told she may never speak. Through hard work and support systems she found in 4-H programs in Texas A&M University Cooperative Extension, Montfort is a confident spokesperson and passionate fashion designer. As a Texas 4-H Fashion Ambassador and entrepreneur, she inspires others with her business, Super Ears for Super Kids. She sells headbands and donates half of the profits to help families afford hearing aids.





“Our research confirms young people feel more prepared for the future when they participate in 4-H programs,” said Jill Bramble, President & CEO, National 4-H Council. “The 2026 4-H Youth in Action winners turned challenges into opportunities and are making a meaningful difference in their communities. With their resilience and determination, Antonio, Esther, Owen and Graycie show they are Beyond Ready to be productive and engaged leaders.”

