Nanterre, 16 September 2025

VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in August 2025

I- Change in VINCI Autoroutes’ intercity networks traffic







August YTD at the end of August (8 months)

% change 2025/2024 % change 2025/2024 VINCI Autoroutes +0.7% +1.7% Light vehicles +0.9% +1.9% Heavy vehicles -1.6% +0.3%

In August, light vehicle traffic rose by 0.7%. Heavy vehicle traffic, penalized by one fewer working day than in August 2024, fell by 1.6%. Thus, over the summer period as a whole (July-August), traffic rose by 0.8% (of which light vehicles +1.0% and heavy vehicles -0.5%).

Since the beginning of the year, traffic has increased (+1.7%) for both light vehicles (+1.9%) and heavy vehicles (+0.3%, despite three fewer working days than in 2024).

II- Change in VINCI Airports passenger traffic1







August YTD at the end of August

(8 months)

% change 2025/2024 % change 2025/2024 VINCI Airports +5.2% +5.8% Portugal (ANA) +5.1% +4.9% United Kingdom +0.9% +1.4% France +3.3% +3.7% Serbia +7.5% +5.8% Hungary +7.8% +13% Mexico (OMA) +7.7% +9.7% United States of America -12% -4.7% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) -4.7% -11% Costa Rica +0.1% +2.1% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) -0.2% +3.8% Brazil +10% +9.6% Japan (Kansai Airports) +15% +12% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) +5.3% +16% Cabo Verde +11% +17%

1 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including airport passenger numbers over the full period

Passenger traffic remains dynamic at almost all airports in the network.

Overall, after rising 3.6% in July, it increased by 5.2% in August, representing a 4.6% increase over the summer period (July-August).





III- Change in VINCI Airports commercial movements (ATM)2







August YTD at the end of August

(8 months)

% change 2025/2024 % change 2025/2024 VINCI Airports +4.6% +6.0% Portugal (ANA) +3.8% +3.7% United Kingdom +1.7% +2.4% France +2.0% +2.6% Serbia +6.6% +4.6% Hungary +7.6% +11% Mexico (OMA) +7.3% +9.5% United States of America +9.8% +23% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) -2.9% -13% Costa Rica +4.0% +3.4% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) -2.9% +0.8% Brazil +3.6% +5.2% Japan (Kansai Airports) +8.2% +8.3% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) +11% +16% Cabo Verde +14% +21%

2 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including commercial movements over the full period

