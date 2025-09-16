Allied Universal Unified Command Center Solution Honored In 2025 SDM Project of the Year Awards

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Universal®, the world’s leading global security and facility services company, today announced that its Unified Command Center Solution has been named a runner up for the 2025 Project of the Year by Security Distributing and Marketing (SDM) magazine.

SDM’s annual Project of the Year Award recognizes exceptional commercial security projects in North America and the dealers and integrators behind them.

The Unified Command Center Solution is a rapidly deployable security hub that integrates real-time video analytics, seamless communication, and intelligent incident management. The solution optimizes logistics, enhances decision-making, and enables swift threat detection and response, delivering comprehensive situational awareness and adaptable security.

“We are honored to receive recognition for our Unified Command Center Solution, which reflects our continued leadership and commitment to advancing technology innovation in the security industry,” said Steve Jones, global chairman and CEO of Allied Universal. “The acknowledgment underscores our focus on delivering intelligent, integrated solutions that enhance operational efficiency and informed decision-making while upholding the highest standards of safety and security for our clients.”

For more information on the Allied Universal Unified Command Center, visit https://www.aus.com/security-services/event-services/event-unified-command-center.

SDM Project of the Year Award submissions are reviewed and recipients are selected by SDM’s editorial staff based on the project demonstrating one of these criteria: extraordinary resources; unique applications or integrations; interesting customer story; or an intriguing challenge solved by the dealer or integrator.

To learn more about the awards and the 2025 recipient, visit https://www.sdmmag.com/articles/104501-remote-retail-how-pro-edge-reimagined-the-showroom-for-bath-fitter.

