Mitratech Unveils Premier Partner Awards, Honoring Industry Leaders Driving AI Innovation & Compliance Excellence

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitratech, a global compliance and automation technology company for nearly four decades, and now a global leader in agentic AI, today announced the winners of its inaugural Premier Partner Awards at the HR Technology Conference & Exposition (HR Tech) 2025 in Las Vegas. The awards honor organizations that share Mitratech’s commitment to excellence, innovation and client success.

2025 Premier Partner Awards Winners

Partner of the Year – Gusto

– Gusto Co‑Sell Partner – Paycor

– Paycor Partner Client – Heartland

– Heartland Resell Partner – Intuit, Inc.

– Intuit, Inc. Channel Partner, HCM – Rippling

– Rippling Channel Partner, Broker – Brown & Brown

– Brown & Brown Growth Partner – Alera Group



This year’s winners showcase the best of innovation that defines HR Tech, and their partnerships with Mitratech reflect the kind of collaboration and forward-thinking needed to implement AI meaningfully.

Trusted in Compliance, Transforming with AI

For almost 40 years, Mitratech has been helping organizations navigate the complex, fast-changing U.S. regulatory environment, from labor law shifts to complex compliance mandates, while keeping a watchful eye on evolving frameworks in global markets. Today, it is investing in a platform that integrates advanced AI to anticipate changes across jurisdictions, intelligently answer risk-related questions, automate compliance workflows and deliver actionable insights at scale.

Compliance is no longer a back-office necessity; it is a strategic lever for growth and resilience. “Our Premier Partner Awards are more than recognition, they are proof that AI and human compliance expertise, when paired with the right partnerships, can enable HR departments and small business teams to foster thriving workplaces and achieve their mission in the communities they serve,” said Mitratech’s General Manager, Dave Deitering. “These partners are setting the standard for how organizations can innovate without compromising compliance.”

Visit Booth #7303 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, September 16–18, for a demonstration of Mitratech’s AI-driven compliance and HR solutions. Mitratech serves over 24,000 organizations across 160 countries, including 72% of Fortune 100 and 30% of the Fortune 500 companies.

Mitratech’s presence at HR Tech caps a year of industry recognition, including HR Tech’s 2025 Best Comprehensive Talent Acquisition Solution, Best Core HR/Workforce Small Business-Focused Solution and HR and Employment’s Most Innovative HR Compliance Provider.

About Mitratech

Mitratech is a proven global leader in AI-powered compliance and automation solutions, helping legal, HR, risk, and compliance professionals optimize productivity, reduce cost, and anticipate regulatory change. Serving over 24,000 organizations in 160+ countries, Mitratech enables business transformation through intelligent, compliant, and scalable automation. Learn more at www.mitratech.com .