DEKRA Grows Automotive Wireless Testing Capabilities with Acquisition of Wireless Approval Consultants

Plymouth, MI, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DEKRA, a global leader in testing, inspection, and certification, announced today the acquisition of Wireless Approval Consultants (WAC), a trusted radio frequency (RF) certification partner serving Tier 1 suppliers and OEM manufacturers in the metropolitan region and throughout the global automotive supply chain.

This acquisition reinforces DEKRA’s strategic growth in Michigan, building on its 2023 acquisition of Weiss Technik’s environmental testing laboratories and its recent $22.8 million investment in the DEKRA Automotive Test Center of Excellence in Plymouth.

“Adding WAC to the DEKRA family strengthens our presence in one of the most important automotive hubs in the world,” said John Tesoro, President and CEO of DEKRA Americas. “WAC’s relationships with local OEMs and their rapid, high-quality RF approval services directly support our mission to enable safe, connected, and automated mobility.”

WAC brings decades of specialized expertise in securing global RF certifications for automotive technologies—from 125 kHz vehicle immobilizers to 77 GHz adaptive cruise control radar. The company works closely with partners to streamline certification for markets including North America, the EU, Japan, China, Brazil, and more.

“This strategic move enhances DEKRA’s ability to serve the increasing wireless certification needs of our customers—especially as vehicles become more connected, automated, and globally integrated,” said Andrés Moreno, SVP Digital Product Solutions Americas. “Together, we’re delivering faster time-to-approval, deeper technical guidance, and stronger local support.”

“With DEKRA, we can offer all our automotive clients across the supply chain a broader range of services and global reach while growing and maintaining the strong local support they value,” said Bill Lusa, Founder of Wireless Approval Consultants.

By joining DEKRA, WAC clients will gain access to a global network of testing and certification services while continuing to receive personalized support from the local team. The integration also expands DEKRA’s wireless capabilities for services like FCC, RED (EU), IC (Canada), and Japanese type approvals—backed by the speed and responsiveness expected by the automotive industry.

About DEKRA

Founded in 1925, DEKRA is one of the world’s leading expert organizations. With more than 48,000 employees in around 60 countries, DEKRA is committed to ensuring safety on the road, at work, and at home. In North America, DEKRA provides automotive, industrial, and regulatory services, including product testing, certification, inspection, audits, and sustainability solutions.

Attachment