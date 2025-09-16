Learn more about “The Keys: A Guide to Digital Safety,” Snapchat’s New Online Safety Course for Teens and Families on YourUpdateTV

Snapchat Launches Interactive Online Safety Program

A new course to educate teens and families about online risks and how to help protect themselves.

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As teens settle back into school , Snapchat has introduced a new online safety education program called The Keys: A Guide to Digital Safety. During a recent satellite media tour in partnership with D S Simon Media, Jacqueline Beauchere, Snapchat’s Global Head of Platform Safety, and Rachel Hochhauser, Snapchat’s Head of Safety Operations Outreach, discussed this first-of-its-kind interactive online safety program specifically designed for teens and their parents.

Developed in collaboration with Common Sense Media, informed by safety experts, and reviewed by members of Snapchat’s teen Council for Digital Well-Being, this program aims to educate teens about four key risks they may face online—bullying, illicit drug activity, nude and intimate images, and sextortion—and teaches platform-specific skills for helping to stay safe on Snapchat.

“The Keys” was inspired by drivers education, where for generations, teenagers have learned the rules of the road in the classroom, but also by practicing how to drive a vehicle. Similarly, The Keys teaches teens about how to spot and protect against potential harms, and then presents realistic scenarios to help them practice how to respond if confronted with these risks.

Despite existing educational resources on the market, many US parents of teens say they worry that their teens lack the practical knowledge and skills to safely navigate online platforms, and express a strong need for an interactive safety program like The Keys.

“We developed The Keys because we saw an opportunity in teen-focused digital safety education. This program goes beyond spreading awareness—it builds practical skills by tackling the most challenging situations teenagers could potentially face online. We hope The Keys will help provide teens with the critical thinking skills and confidence they need to safely navigate digital spaces,” said Beauchere.

The 45-minute program is designed for flexibility and can be completed all at once or paused and finished later. As teens navigate through the interface, they will watch videos, go through interactive reflections, and be presented with realistic scenarios to work through and learn from. The Keys offers practical advice on what to do when faced with a difficult situation and shares helpful resources on where to turn if they find themselves facing a potential threat to their safety or well-being.

The Keys consists of two sections: The first outlines various risks that teens might encounter online across a wide range of platforms and services, including bullying, illicit drug activity, nude and intimate images, and sextortion. The second is a tutorial on Snapchat’s safety features, settings, and reporting tools for those who choose to use the app.

Snapchat recommends that teens take the course with a parent, teacher, or trusted adult so they can ask questions throughout. It’s meant to be a joint learning experience designed to strengthen communication between teens and caregivers about digital safety.

The Keys builds on Snapchat’s commitment to safety and education. Learn more about Snapchat’s existing resources for teens and parents here, including Family Center, in-app parental tools that allow parents to see who their teens are messaging with on Snapchat and manage key settings.

Jacqueline Beauchere is Snapchat’s Global Head of Platform Safety. She leads the company’s efforts to help keep Snapchat a safe and positive place for teens, working closely with experts and organizations around the world. Before joining Snapchat, she spent more than 20 years at Microsoft, where she became the company’s first Chief Online Safety Officer.

Rachel Hochhauser is the Head of Safety Operations Outreach at Snapchat, where she helps lead the company's efforts to keep teens safe on the app. Prior to joining Snapchat, she spent nearly two decades as a prosecutor, serving as an Assistant District Attorney in the Manhattan DA's Office and as a Trial Attorney at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia in The Hague.

