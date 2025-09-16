Transforming Morning Routines: From Obligation to Gratitude for Kids

Charleston, SC, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- I Get To, the enchanting new book by Shannon Rife, invites young readers on a delightful journey that transforms everyday chores into exciting adventures. This captivating narrative and its vibrant illustrations aim to shift a child's perspective from obligation to gratitude. It begins with a familiar morning scene where a child feels overwhelmed by the many tasks they have to do, such as getting up, brushing their teeth, making their bed, and heading off to school. But what if these tasks could be seen in a new light?



As the story unfolds, children are encouraged to reframe their mindset. Instead of viewing these daily routines as burdens, they learn to appreciate them as opportunities. Imagine waking up each day not because you have to, but because you get to experience a brand-new day. Brushing your teeth becomes a chance to keep your smile bright, while making your bed transforms into an opportunity to create a cozy space. School? That's an adventure filled with learning and friendship!



I Get To is more than just a book; it’s a tool for self-discovery and gratitude. Shannon Rife structures the narrative to engage young readers, helping them recognize the beauty in everyday tasks. The whimsical illustrations complement the uplifting message, making it a delightful read for children and adults alike.



Key themes in I Get To include:

- Transforming chores into joyful experiences

- Shifting from obligation to gratitude

- Finding joy in everyday tasks

- Encouraging a positive mindset

- Celebrating the adventure of learning



I want children to see the magic in their daily routines, says Shannon Rife. Every task is an opportunity to be grateful.



Join the adventure and discover how I Get To can change the way children view their world. What other magical transformations await in the pages of this delightful book?



I Get To is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author: Shannon Rife is a writer who loves to create stories. As a young girl, she enjoyed writing poems and short tales. After finishing school, she worked in Technology Sales and started a loving family with her husband, Tyler, their children, Bode and Quinn, and their pet Labrador, Sage. She loves exploring Colorado's beauty and skiing with her family. Through her book, Shannon hopes to inspire children to see life with a bright and optimistic view. She's a passionate writer, a caring mother, and an adventurer.

Media Contact: Shannon Rife, Author: mcbridsm@gmail.com

Available for interviews: Author, Shannon Rife

Attachment